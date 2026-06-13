Not Kansas City, Not Green Bay: Which Football Stadium Food Is The Best, According To Bobby Flay
When it comes to football and food, most fans think of the tailgate before the game as their main meal, rather than relying on whatever the stadium is serving up that day. But if you happen to get hungry during the game, you've got to eat somewhere — and not all stadium food is created equal.
America's iconic celebrity chef Bobby Flay was asked by TMZ about his football food preferences. For the pre-game, Flay's go-to tailgate treat is grilled lamb chops served with jalapeño jelly. But as for which stadium serves up the best food on game day, Flay endorsed the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, home of the New York Giants and New York Jets.
That being said, his answer should be taken with a flaky grain of kosher salt. When asked specifically about his favorite food item inside MetLife Stadium, Flay admitted, "I bring my own food." His answer goes to show that the food in the parking lot often outshines anything sold inside the gates.
America's favorite stadium by food selection
Asking football fans about which stadium has the best food is a bit like asking what the best NFL team is: Everyone is biased toward their home turf. That just might be the case for Bobby Flay's stadium pick, considering he was born and raised in Manhattan.
Hometown pride aside, the data shows there are standout stadiums when it comes to food. In 2025, a USA Today Reader's Choice Award gave its number-one spot to Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium, noting its wide variety of international cuisines and healthy eating options available. On Yelp, the top-ranked football stadiums for food include Green Bay's Lambeau Field and Indianapolis' Lucas Oil Stadium, the latter of which is known for its barbecue options and pork tenderloin sandwiches.
Even if you don't have a celebrity chef to grill at your tailgate, there are still some great options for stadium food out there. Many football stadiums are known for signature dishes and local specialties; you can get jambalaya at the New Orleans Superdome, fried cheese curds at the U.S. Bank Stadium in Minnesota, and even Dungeness crab sandwiches at Levi's Stadium in San Francisco.