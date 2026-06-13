Not Kansas City, Not Green Bay: Which Football Stadium Food Is The Best, According To Bobby Flay

When it comes to football and food, most fans think of the tailgate before the game as their main meal, rather than relying on whatever the stadium is serving up that day. But if you happen to get hungry during the game, you've got to eat somewhere — and not all stadium food is created equal.

America's iconic celebrity chef Bobby Flay was asked by TMZ about his football food preferences. For the pre-game, Flay's go-to tailgate treat is grilled lamb chops served with jalapeño jelly. But as for which stadium serves up the best food on game day, Flay endorsed the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, home of the New York Giants and New York Jets.

That being said, his answer should be taken with a flaky grain of kosher salt. When asked specifically about his favorite food item inside MetLife Stadium, Flay admitted, "I bring my own food." His answer goes to show that the food in the parking lot often outshines anything sold inside the gates.