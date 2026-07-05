Why Airplane Coffee Rarely Tastes Good

Airplane food and drinks can be a divisive topic among travelers. For every passenger who loves an in-flight meal, another will tell you to avoid the offerings on planes at all costs. But when it comes to coffee served on board, most will agree that it simply doesn't taste good.

There are a few reasons for this, and yes, the quality of the water is partly to blame. Airplanes use one potable water system for lavatory sinks, toilets, and in-flight beverages — a gross reason why you may want to avoid coffee and tea while flying. But studies have also shown that flying can affect your sense of smell and taste. According to a 2017 article in the International Journal of Gastronomy and Food Science, the dry air, engine noise, and low air pressure in the cabin each play a role in suppressing the olfactory system. This could be part of the reason why on-board meals — and coffee — often taste bland.

Of course, taste is subjective, so if you're a fan of airplane coffee — or simply enjoy the ritual of sipping it while you fly — don't let us change your mind. But if you find yourself feeling let down by your in-flight cup of joe, travelers have a few tricks for improving the taste.