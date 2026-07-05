Why Airplane Coffee Rarely Tastes Good
Airplane food and drinks can be a divisive topic among travelers. For every passenger who loves an in-flight meal, another will tell you to avoid the offerings on planes at all costs. But when it comes to coffee served on board, most will agree that it simply doesn't taste good.
There are a few reasons for this, and yes, the quality of the water is partly to blame. Airplanes use one potable water system for lavatory sinks, toilets, and in-flight beverages — a gross reason why you may want to avoid coffee and tea while flying. But studies have also shown that flying can affect your sense of smell and taste. According to a 2017 article in the International Journal of Gastronomy and Food Science, the dry air, engine noise, and low air pressure in the cabin each play a role in suppressing the olfactory system. This could be part of the reason why on-board meals — and coffee — often taste bland.
Of course, taste is subjective, so if you're a fan of airplane coffee — or simply enjoy the ritual of sipping it while you fly — don't let us change your mind. But if you find yourself feeling let down by your in-flight cup of joe, travelers have a few tricks for improving the taste.
How to make airplane coffee taste better
Instead of relying on the airline's brew, coffee lovers on Reddit suggest packing your own supply. "Some specialty roasters have started making instant coffee packets," says one commenter. "Way easier than making a pourover on a plane (and better than grocery store instant coffee)." You can even opt for the Starbucks VIA Instant Coffee, which is so good that it doesn't taste instant. Another user has a different suggestion. "Bring a big thermos," they write. "Buy coffee at a coffee shop in the airport. Fill thermos."
Fortunately, airlines know this is a weak spot and are making improvements. In 2023, Alaska Airlines introduced an in-flight coffee that specifically tastes good at cruising altitude. Other airlines have started serving crowd-pleaser coffee brands — for example, JetBlue began offering Dunkin' Donuts coffee on its flights in 2024.
If coffee quality is critical to you, it may be worth checking which airlines have stepped up their offerings the next time you fly. But to avoid disappointment, it's best to hold off and get your java fix when you arrive. Plus, there are some practical reasons to avoid caffeine while flying. Not only can it contribute to dehydration, but some flight attendants also warn passengers to skip coffee on certain flights due to the impact on jet lag.