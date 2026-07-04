Say Goodbye To Keurig: The Cheaper Alternatives That Also Make Coffee Breaks More Eco-Friendly

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Keurig built a billion-dollar business on the premise that brewing coffee is too complicated. But the single-use pods, it turns out, actually are complicated, especially when you're churning out 576,000 metric tons of pods a year and sending them to the landfill after just one use. To put into perspective just how mind-boggling this number is: If you line them up one after another, it's enough coffee pods to circle the Earth 57 times.

Volume is only one side of the problem. Harmful chemicals like benzophenone and bisphenol A in coffee pods can be released during the high temperature, high pressure brewing process and "leak" into your coffee, according to a study conducted by the University of Connecticut.

If all that doesn't sound right to you, the good news is that better, more sustainable brewing options aren't hard to find — they may even produce better coffee and save you some money too. A French press costs less than $30 and produces a noticeably richer cup — four minutes of steeping, a slow press, and you're done. A drip machine with a reusable metal filter covers the basics — fill, brew, done — at a fraction of the per-cup cost. A bean-to-cup machine also goes further, grinding fresh for each brew with nothing disposable in sight. Both beat K-Cups on price and leave nothing behind.