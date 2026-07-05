Are Amtrak's Dining Car Meals As Luxurious As They Sound?

If you have the time, nothing beats train travel. What's better than rolling scenic views and the rails' gentle sway? Great question — I'll tell you: Enjoying those rolling views and that gentle sway while eating a luxurious meal. Amtrak is one of the biggest names in the American train game, and its dining car has received plenty of acclaim. YouTube content creator Safiya Nygaard highlighted the California Zephyr's decadent desserts, while fellow Tasting Table writer Wendy Leigh praised the chefs aboard the Coast Starlight. In May 2026, I traveled from Chicago to Seattle aboard Amtrak's Empire Builder to determine for myself (and all of you) just how fancy its dining car meals really are.

For my purposes, a luxurious dining experience is seamless, efficient, and, most importantly, delicious. Meals should prioritize freshness, flavor cohesion, and presentation. To assess this train's culinary prowess, I ate breakfast, lunch, and dinner in its dining car and appraised each meal using these considerations. Amtrak's other dining options include a separate café car offering snacks, drinks, and select hot food items, but since these are grab-and-go (a decidedly un-luxurious phrase), they don't factor into this review.

You'll find my ruling below, but in the meantime, any prospective Amtrak travelers should know that menu options may differ by line, and seating is communal. If your vacation plans include riding and dining on the rails, be prepared to make a few friends (or enemies — I don't know your style).