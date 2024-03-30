We Dined For 35 Hours On Amtrak's Coast Starlight Train. Here's What You Should Know

There's just something about a train. Perhaps it's the throwback nostalgia of simpler times or the extended suspension of daily life. But the mesmerizing rhythmic motion of rail travel is an experience unrivaled by other modes of modern transport. That's especially true when the train traverses 1,377 miles in a span of 35 hours, gliding through surreal landscapes of America's West Coast. I'm talking about the overnight Coast Starlight sojourn from Los Angeles to Seattle, and vice versa, which makes daily departures on Amtrak's double-decker Superliner trains.

Also known as sleeper trains, these powerful, moving micro-bubbles serve as a curious mix of transportation, hotel, and restaurant for two days and one night, joined by fellow travelers from all walks of life. Encapsulated with strangers for daily routines such as sleeping and dining, travelers definitely step outside so-called comfort zones, but not necessarily in expected ways. Inklings of this extraordinary travel experience appeared the moment I stepped inside the massive and ornate Union Station in Los Angeles.

On a crisp post-holiday morning, I was embarking on the Coast Starlight journey to Seattle with the goal of discovering the delights — or downfalls — of formal dining in a speeding bullet. The white-linen, upscale food experience is a much-touted feature of Amtrak's first-class overnight rail journeys, but it was hard to reconcile that image with the bustling, leap-on-leap-off nature of standard train travel. That's why I'd soon be gliding through daylight and darkness, on a slow fork-by-fork unveiling of onboard rail dining.