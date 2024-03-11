The Creamy Difference Between Chocolate Mousse And Pots De Creme

There are some desserts that are so similar that even foodies with a strong sweet tooth might get them confused, like the subtle differences between fudge and ganache. It's the same case for chocolate mousse and pots de creme because a glance at a bowl of either dessert will look very similar — until you take a bite and notice a difference in the texture. And, of course, their recipes use different techniques to achieve that textural difference.

You've probably had chocolate mousse, a French airy and velvety custard that takes several hours to whip up but never goes into the oven. Pots de creme is also part of French cuisine, but a bite will offer a thicker texture, and it requires time in the oven, similar to cooked pudding, which can also be tricky to nail down if you don't follow our essential tips for making homemade pudding. Both desserts also use similar ingredients, but there are other differences in the cooking methods that you should know before planning to make either.