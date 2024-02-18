What Really Sets Fudge Apart From Ganache

Imagine a thick, rich, chocolatey dessert — are you thinking of fudge or ganache? It's easy to mistake one for the other considering they are both luscious treats, they're both made by melting chocolate, and they feature plenty of the same ingredients. Plus, you often hear about both of them when baking brownies. But at their core, these are two distinct delicacies, and to figure out what makes each one unique, we'll need to take a look at how we typically enjoy them.

Fudge is a dessert in its own right, typically cut into squares and enjoyed as finger food. Ganache, on the other hand, is a liquid garnish that is typically drizzled over brownies, cakes, and other treats as a finishing touch. While it may harden into a rich solid as it cools, you wouldn't usually eat it by itself (although if you do enjoy ganache by the spoonful, no judgment there). While both of these chocolatey delights have a simple ingredient list, they achieve their tastes and textures in different ways.