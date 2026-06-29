Think The Dubai Chocolate Craze Has Run Its Course? IHOP Would Like A Word...

Some food trends have somehow outlived their nine lives — where everything gets a pickle flavor, proteins are packed into anything imaginable, and every chocolatier and confectioner has been doing Dubai chocolate this, and Dubai chocolate that. For the latter, it's an itch that has proven too irresistible for companies and brands not to scratch, no matter how late they are to the game. The folks over at IHOP couldn't resist the temptation, and in August 2025, it joined the fray by dropping stacks of Dubai Chocolate Pancakes for customers to gobble up at just three locations, truly reinforcing its old name as an actual International House of Pancakes. Flash forward to summer 2026, and not only have the Dubai Chocolate Pancakes come back, but they're also joined by the Dubai Chocolate Milkshake.

The Dubai Chocolate Milkshake starts with vanilla ice cream, blended with pistachio and chocolate syrups, and accented by a whipped topping and chopped pistachios. So, the real question is whether this milkshake is a decadent treat worth ordering or if it's just another dubious Dubai chocolate item we'll easily forget about five minutes later. I pulled up a seat at an IHOP table to find out where the truth lies. Now all can be revealed in this chew and review!

Recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.