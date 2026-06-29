Think The Dubai Chocolate Craze Has Run Its Course? IHOP Would Like A Word...
Some food trends have somehow outlived their nine lives — where everything gets a pickle flavor, proteins are packed into anything imaginable, and every chocolatier and confectioner has been doing Dubai chocolate this, and Dubai chocolate that. For the latter, it's an itch that has proven too irresistible for companies and brands not to scratch, no matter how late they are to the game. The folks over at IHOP couldn't resist the temptation, and in August 2025, it joined the fray by dropping stacks of Dubai Chocolate Pancakes for customers to gobble up at just three locations, truly reinforcing its old name as an actual International House of Pancakes. Flash forward to summer 2026, and not only have the Dubai Chocolate Pancakes come back, but they're also joined by the Dubai Chocolate Milkshake.
The Dubai Chocolate Milkshake starts with vanilla ice cream, blended with pistachio and chocolate syrups, and accented by a whipped topping and chopped pistachios. So, the real question is whether this milkshake is a decadent treat worth ordering or if it's just another dubious Dubai chocolate item we'll easily forget about five minutes later. I pulled up a seat at an IHOP table to find out where the truth lies. Now all can be revealed in this chew and review!
Recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.
Methodology
I was able to try this milkshake, as well as the returning Dubai Chocolate Pancakes, a day before they were released. This took place at a location in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, which has the rare distinction of freshly squeezing its orange juice on-site. The shake and the pancakes were consumed in the restaurant by me as well as members of my family.
While I considered the praise and feedback of others in my party, this review is a summation of my personal tastes and opinions. I also took into consideration my previous experiences with IHOP, milkshakes in general, Dubai chocolate, and my overall experience and impression of this new shake alongside the pancakes, which I had never tried before. The ultimate criteria considered for this review were flavor, presentation, smell, familiarity, originality, uniqueness, value, Dubai chocolate-ness, and, ultimately, whether this shake is worthy of your time and dime.
Taste test
I tried the pancakes first, and they were seriously decadent. They're a mighty tough act to follow, and I was curious as to how the Dubai Chocolate Milkshake, which has less adornment and ingredients, would fare.
This milkshake sat in a tall, old-school fountain glass. Its body was nothing particularly special, a slightly brown darkened mass of white ice cream, but my eyes couldn't resist the goodies resting on top — a pile of crushed pistachio. Its alluring green hue popped among a mountainous cloud of the whipped topping. It was almost too pretty to bother with my metal spoon.
The leftovers that didn't fit in the glass were served in an accompanying milkshake tin. I chose to begin my taste test there. One spoonful, and I was all in. The amount of chocolate syrup mixed in was just right, and it blended quite well with the smooth vanilla ice cream. It was further enhanced with the pistachio syrup, which also was dished in with an appropriate amount. In lieu of a cherry on top here, the finishing touch was the ground pistachios. They tasted like ... ground pistachios, and supplied the needed crunch for this dessert to mostly earn its Dubai-stripes.
Final thoughts
If I'm judging Dubai chocolate things by how Dubai chocolatey they actually are, then IHOP's Dubai Chocolate Milkshake didn't completely check all the boxes, but it came close enough in my book and in my mouth. The only thing that seemed to be missing was the super crispness of the signature kataifi. I figured it was omitted from the shake, likely because its delicate texture would have drowned and gotten lost in the depths of the ice cream. That said, its absence from the shake didn't keep it from being a truly delightful dessert. Remove the "Dubai" name of this treat from the equation, and you just have an all-around awesome pistachio milkshake that has a perfect balance of chocolate and vanilla. Everyone at my table agreed with this assessment, and we had no problem polishing off a pair of shakes in a single sitting.
For those of you wondering — should I order the pancakes or the shake — the answer is: order both. Life is short, so eat dessert first, and in this case, it's Dubai-two stepper. The pancakes are an absolute must, and deserve to be an everyday menu item. It's honestly one of the best Dubai chocolate things I've tasted. The shake is a different animal, more calm and relaxed, but adds a chilly relief from the overloaded pancake stack. Feel free to add a spoonful of the shake directly on top of your pancakes. IHOP-to it people, and Du-buy this shake while you can.
Price and availability
The new Dubai Chocolate Milkshake will debut on participating menus nationwide starting June 29, as will the returning Dubai Chocolate Pancakes. These are limited-time only items that are available while supplies last, and both can be ordered in the restaurant or for takeout.
The shake is made in-house and is served in a 12 fluid ounce milkshake glass, with the remainder housed in a separate tin. It contains 720 calories and both milk and tree nuts (pistachios) allergens. The average price for the shake is $6.99, although price will vary by location. At the Delaware location I slurped it up, it cost $7.19. Higher prices and additional fees may apply for orders placed for delivery or through other third-party apps or websites.