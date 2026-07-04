7 As Seen On TV Kitchen Tools And Appliances That Are Actually Genius
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Many consumers likely associate the As Seen On TV label with cheap, chintzy items sold in the corner aisle of CVS or Ocean State Job Lot. Yet the distinction is supposed to indicate a certain level of quality to the world; if something is good enough to be shown on television, then it's good enough to be in your kitchen. While plenty of too-good-to-be-true items have had the red-and-white TV-shaped logo slapped on their box, some As Seen On TV kitchen tools and appliances have proven to be genuinely genius creations.
There's simply no denying the impact and ingenuity of certain As Seen On TV items. As a lifelong purchaser and user of various culinary-centric gadgets sold after being shown on television, I'm intimately acquainted with those As Seen On TV products that actually deliver results. Since you may have also seen me on TV — on History Channel's "Food That Built America" and "Mega-Brands That Built America" — I'm clearly an authority on all things food and culture-related ( ... right?).
Whether it's an oven mitt that absorbs heat for prolonged periods while allowing the use of all five fingers, or a lean, mean, countertop grilling machine endorsed by a former heavyweight boxing champ, these kitchen items both simplify and enhance the home cooking experience. Without further ado, here are seven As Seen On TV products that are actually genius and have stood the test of time.
Ove Glove
Perhaps this is only an issue for folks with large hands like myself, but regular oven mitts tend to be poorly suited for heat protection. The material itself is often at fault, though the cumbersome or awkward shape of many classic oven mitts doesn't help. Enter the Ove Glove, which allows you to utilize all five fingers without fear of burning your palm, fingers, or thumb. Plus, as I can personally attest, the product's design actually lets you hold a scorching pan for a somewhat extended period of time.
Frankly, the material used in its construction is what elevates the Ove Glove into brilliant territory. Made of Kevlar — which the company notes is used to make firefighters' uniforms — the glove can withstand absurdly hot temperatures (up to 540 degrees Fahrenheit). Any pan is grabbable from a conventional oven with that capability. And while I might not recommend grasping pans from a 500-degree oven for long periods just for fun, knowing I can take my time without fear of burning myself in this area has been a culinary game-changer.
Nutribullet personal blender
Despite the many different smoothie brands on the market, I personally prefer to make smoothies at home. Unfortunately, when I was a single man making them exclusively for myself, keeping a standard-sized blender on hand wasn't an effective use of space. The Nutribullet personal blender largely eliminated those concerns thanks to its compact size, and the simple press-and-twist operating system only further elevates this As Seen On TV appliance.
I can't tell you how many pounds of frozen blueberries, jars of peanut butter, and containers of Greek yogurt I've been able to combine into near-perfect concoctions in the Nutribullet's small plastic cups. After all, the individual-sized models are actually powerful enough to grind down ice and other frozen items. The appliance's smaller stature ensures you don't end up making way too much for a single serving, too, functioning as a foolproof measure against food waste.
I may no longer own a Nutribullet personal blender, having shifted to a larger model over time. But I'll be forever grateful to this mini blender for introducing me to the wonders of homemade smoothies (and frappes).
George Foreman Grill
Where would the world be without the George Foreman Grill? It's a terrifying thought to consider. For one thing, I would have had a much less enjoyable culinary experience as a college student, when the personal-sized option was a lifesaver for heating (and reheating) countless food items in my dorm room. Of course, stories like that help explain why the George Foreman grill has become a pop culture icon since its release.
Hawked by the late Foreman himself for years on various infomercials, the lean, mean, fat-grilling machine was a stunningly smart release. Each model utilizes top and bottom heating plates, allowing for a quicker cooking time than pan-searing or oven-roasting while producing delightful char marks you won't often get from other grills. On that note, the Foreman Grill provides a decent alternative to outdoor grilling if you're living in an urban apartment with no outside options.
The real genius of the George Foreman electric grill may lie in its downward sloping design, which ensures any excess fat is drained from the food (down into a convenient drip tray). While some may argue this results in a dryer final product, the company claimed independent testing in 2011 showed the grill could remove up to 42% of fat from a burger after cooking, and it's hard to argue with those results nutritionally.
Copper Chef pan
To be perfectly clear up front, the Copper Chef pans — and similar copper-colored As Seen On TV products — do not appear to be made of actual copper, like some higher-end cookware on the market. Yet that doesn't diminish the fact that after nearly a decade of use, my own Copper Chef pan has proven legitimately non-stick, sans oil or spray, as advertised — with virtually no damage to the surface during that time (also as advertised).
The pan's non-stick ability comes from its CeramiTech coating, which works wonders (despite the gimmicky name) and doesn't contain any toxic chemicals, according to the company. Perhaps my favorite aspect of the Copper Chef 10-inch pan, though, is the genuine versatility. I'm a big proponent of pan-searing meats before finishing them in the oven, and this As Seen On TV pan has helped me essentially perfect that cooking technique over time. The pan remains functional and intact at extreme temperatures, after all, up to 850 degrees Fahrenheit.
1 Second Slicer
For some chefs, the process of slicing, dicing, and chopping vegetables or fruit may not be particularly challenging or daunting. But for those of us untrained in the culinary arts — who consistently produce uneven veggies and fruits when using a standard knife-in-hand technique — the 1 Second Slicer is incredibly handy (pun intended). I've personally owned this As Seen On TV tool for several years, and whether it's slicing fruit for a classic apple crisp or quartering potatoes to roast, the stainless blades have never wavered.
This As Seen On TV kitchen item literally does all the work of dicing, cubing, and slicing. My hands tend to cramp when chopping too finely for too long, so the ability to literally place a potato or onion on the blades, then press the top part down so the item falls cleanly into a plastic container, is glorious. Additionally, the 1 Second Slicer essentially eliminates the concern of overzealous chopping resulting in injury, which is something I've come to appreciate (I prefer not to elaborate).
The 1 Second Slicer is labeled the #1 Best Seller in Kitchen Gadgets on the As Seen On TV website, as well. In other words, I'm not the only consumer who's been swayed by this genius kitchen tool.
Showtime Rotisserie Oven
One of the old school kitchen gadgets that defined the 1990s, the Showtime Rotisserie Oven was a regular fixture at family gatherings during my teen years. It was a common sight in many family kitchens at the turn of the 21st century, though, thanks in large part to the near-constant infomercials starring product inventor Ron Popeil. While Popeil's "Set it and forget it!" catchphrase was its own kind of genius, the fact that this countertop appliance resulted in a genuinely top-notch final product when cooking a variety of meats is indisputable — and the main reason it belongs on this list.
The Showtime Rotisserie Oven's titular cooking technique is what made setting and forgetting your meat possible with this As Seen On TV product. A slow, constant rotation ensures even cooking around the entire surface, and since it essentially self-bastes in the process, your meat is consistently moist and tender. Considering the key to the juiciest prime rib involves the rotisserie, it's hardly surprising that a countertop rotisserie contraption allowed my father to prepare mouthwatering roast beef during the holiday season for years. And though Popeil passed away in August 2021, Ronco continues to sell a variety of Showtime Rotisserie Ovens as of this writing.
Garlic Master
This may be among the more niche kitchen tools included on this list. After all, if you're not a particularly adventurous home cook or not a huge fan of garlic, you may not care whether you're using a freshly minced version. You may even feel that a dried powder variety or a jar of pre-minced pieces (in water) is sufficient. Still, we can all agree that the flavor of fresh ingredients will always top processed varieties, which is why the Garlic Master is such a great invention.
Not unlike the brilliance behind the 1 Second Slicer, the greatest asset of this As Seen On TV item may lie in its ability to simplify what can be an otherwise tedious process. Rather than trying to finely slice a small clove with a sharp knife, you just place several whole cloves inside the Garlic Master chamber, replace the top knob piece, then twist. Within seconds, you'll be graced with the superior flavor of fresh garlic in evenly-sized bits, which can be used in any number of dishes (it pays to use fresh garlic in marinades, for instance).
Methodology
Since the term "genius" is fairly open to interpretation, I chose to focus on As Seen On TV kitchen tools and appliances that are actually clever, have worked well for customers, and have remained popular over time. As a firsthand user of countless kitchen products adorned with the red-and-white label over the years — including numerous items not worthy of making this list — I was well-versed when deciding which As Seen On TV kitchen products could be deemed genius.
Beyond my personal experience, I also ensured each list entry was highly rated by other customers. Furthermore, there's no singular company that owns the "As Seen On TV" label or brand. Consequently, this list was compiled with items known to have been marketed on television and sold with the label in the past, not just what's sold on the As Seen On TV website.