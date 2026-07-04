7 As Seen On TV Kitchen Tools And Appliances That Are Actually Genius

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Many consumers likely associate the As Seen On TV label with cheap, chintzy items sold in the corner aisle of CVS or Ocean State Job Lot. Yet the distinction is supposed to indicate a certain level of quality to the world; if something is good enough to be shown on television, then it's good enough to be in your kitchen. While plenty of too-good-to-be-true items have had the red-and-white TV-shaped logo slapped on their box, some As Seen On TV kitchen tools and appliances have proven to be genuinely genius creations.

There's simply no denying the impact and ingenuity of certain As Seen On TV items. As a lifelong purchaser and user of various culinary-centric gadgets sold after being shown on television, I'm intimately acquainted with those As Seen On TV products that actually deliver results. Since you may have also seen me on TV — on History Channel's "Food That Built America" and "Mega-Brands That Built America" — I'm clearly an authority on all things food and culture-related ( ... right?).

Whether it's an oven mitt that absorbs heat for prolonged periods while allowing the use of all five fingers, or a lean, mean, countertop grilling machine endorsed by a former heavyweight boxing champ, these kitchen items both simplify and enhance the home cooking experience. Without further ado, here are seven As Seen On TV products that are actually genius and have stood the test of time.