The Unassuming Midwest County Cultivating Peaches That Rival Georgia's

To many folks, perfect summer peaches mean one thing: Sunny Georgia orchards lined with endless rows of blushing pink, crimson, and cream-toned ripe peaches. But as synonymous as "The Peach State" is with those prized fruits, there's a rival peach-growing region where mesmerizing southern drawls are nowhere to be heard — Calhoun County in West-Central Illinois.

Regardless of how peaches arrived in the United States, they somehow dug deep roots in this surprisingly prolific peach-producing pocket nestled within a small, rural peninsula between the Mississippi and Illinois Rivers. For generations, a panoply of old family orchards have been growing peaches in a quieter way than their Georgia counterparts. But don't be fooled by that; these sun-ripened peaches have a devoted following that peach devotees would proudly place alongside Georgia's best.

In Calhoun County, home to fewer than 5,000 people, the peach juju largely comes down to geography. This narrow river-lined peninsula has a favorable microclimate for both peaches and apples. The soil and terrain contribute as well, with a mix of rolling hills, river influence, and orchard-friendly growing conditions giving peaches distinct, deep flavors unlike ones grown elsewhere. Those defining characteristics of Calhoun Country peaches resonate with locals and visitors who flock to brimming buckets at roadside stands, farmers markets, and grocers — plus plenty of peach-centric activities throughout the season.