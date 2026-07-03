The Unassuming Midwest County Cultivating Peaches That Rival Georgia's
To many folks, perfect summer peaches mean one thing: Sunny Georgia orchards lined with endless rows of blushing pink, crimson, and cream-toned ripe peaches. But as synonymous as "The Peach State" is with those prized fruits, there's a rival peach-growing region where mesmerizing southern drawls are nowhere to be heard — Calhoun County in West-Central Illinois.
Regardless of how peaches arrived in the United States, they somehow dug deep roots in this surprisingly prolific peach-producing pocket nestled within a small, rural peninsula between the Mississippi and Illinois Rivers. For generations, a panoply of old family orchards have been growing peaches in a quieter way than their Georgia counterparts. But don't be fooled by that; these sun-ripened peaches have a devoted following that peach devotees would proudly place alongside Georgia's best.
In Calhoun County, home to fewer than 5,000 people, the peach juju largely comes down to geography. This narrow river-lined peninsula has a favorable microclimate for both peaches and apples. The soil and terrain contribute as well, with a mix of rolling hills, river influence, and orchard-friendly growing conditions giving peaches distinct, deep flavors unlike ones grown elsewhere. Those defining characteristics of Calhoun Country peaches resonate with locals and visitors who flock to brimming buckets at roadside stands, farmers markets, and grocers — plus plenty of peach-centric activities throughout the season.
Summer peach fun in Calhoun County
Some growers open their farms to the public, including the century-old Jacobs Orchard & Farms in Golden Eagle, which produces 20-plus peach varieties. Visitors can enjoy u-pick peaches straight from the trees, or pre-picked options ready for transforming in your own peach recipes, from warm peach cobblers, sorbets, or buttery grilled peaches with cinnamon and brown sugar.
Plenty of peachy activities take place during season, turning the small towns into hubs of activity. In Brussels, Odelehr's Roadside Market offers in-season peaches and homemade peach salsa, plus loads of summer berries and other take-home goodies. Hagen Family Orchard, also in the Brussels area, offers peaches galore plus in-season peach dumplings with ice cream on Saturdays and Sundays.
Festivals keep the peach adoration going into late summer, including the Alton Farmers Market on Wednesday evenings and Saturday mornings. In early August, head over to Grafton for the free Annual Peach Festival at Pere Marquette Lodge, where you'll find local peach growers, fresh produce, vendors, kids' activities, live music, peach sangria drinks, and even a peach-pit throwing game. As the season winds down, the lodge caters to grown-up peach lovers with its Peach Wine Dinner, a four-course dinner built around Calhoun peaches and hand-selected wine pairings.
Not everyone can trek to Illinois, but wherever you find those sun-kissed peaches, here's a look at choosing the best peaches at the supermarket and the best ways to use up fresh ripe peaches.