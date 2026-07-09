Say Goodbye To Pie Crust: A Smarter, More Flavorful Way To Upgrade Your Quiche

It's safe to say that the crust is often the most overlooked part of a quiche, even in the most enjoyable quiche recipes. Every time, it's that same familiar blend of flour, salt, eggs, and butter, and every time, it gets sidelined by the golden filling within. Somehow, it's rarely switched out for something else when all along, that's the unexpected key to a far more flavorful quiche. Don't hesitate to say goodbye to the pie crust you've made countless times before — not when the potato crust is a much smarter alternative.

Potato crust requires about three large potatoes, peeled and sliced into chunks, then boiled until fork-tender. Spread them all over the greased baking pan you're using for your quiche, add butter, and mash everything together before pressing it evenly across the pan to cover all the sides and the bottom — much like how a typical pie crust would. Leave the crust to set while you're whisking the egg filling, and once done, assemble and bake following your usual routine. Depending on your recipe and ingredients, it can take anywhere from 25 minutes to nearly an hour to finish.

Coming out of the oven, your potato crust quiche will be heaven-sent. Who doesn't like digging into the tender, starchy edges as it makes way for the custardy filling inside? There's also a slight crispness, just enough to contrast the silky eggs. Along with that texture comes the potato's subtle earthy taste, a grounding sense of warmth that has made countless dishes a classic comfort food, as it will do for your quiche.