The OG Way Of Selling Potato Chips Was Absolutely Terrible For Freshness

Over a billion pounds of potato chips get munched on every year in the United States. It's not just that they're so tasty, there's a scientific reason why we enjoy snacking on potato chips so much. Potato chips have been around since the early 19th century and first found their way into grocery stores in 1895. They weren't sold in the convenient bags we know today, though. For the most part, they were stored in large wooden barrels, which were at the time commonly used for crackers, wafers, biscuits, and the like. Sometimes the chips were kept in glass cases. Once purchased, the chips were handed to the customer in a paper bag.

Needless to say, this method of storing and selling didn't do much to extend the freshness of the crispy chips. In 1926, Laura Scudder, whose family ran a chip company in California, came up with a solution. She used wax paper to line the inside of the chip bag, and then she sealed the top by ironing it. This ensured the chips stayed fresh for a much longer time. Scudder also pioneered adding the freshness date to the bags, and so the bagged potato chips that we know today proudly belong among the iconic foods that were invented by women.