One Of The Best New Trader Joe's Beverages Is The Ultimate Fizzy Summer Cooler

When temperatures soar, Trader Joe's summer beverages will help quench your thirst — and one of the best serves as the perfect fizzy cooler. The grocer's Sparkling Lemonade comes in cute cans that can be easily carted to the park or the beach. A four-pack costs under $4, and sips manage to strike the perfect balance between sweet and tart. "I liked that it wasn't super sweet but had a nice lemon flavor," wrote a customer on Reddit.

Made simply with carbonated water, sugar, lemon juice concentrate, and natural flavors, the short ingredient list is part of the Sparkling Lemonade's appeal. Poured into icy glasses garnished with mint, basil, or a slice of watermelon, you can easily upgrade your afternoon with just a crack of the can. But it's also the bubbly ingredient that will change your cocktails forever.

"It's great mixed with a lager or Pilsner. 2/3 beer and 1/3 lemon soda. Makes a great radler," wrote a Trader Joe's shopper on Reddit. Some customers also suggest using the packaged drink to make an Arnold Palmer or to splash in vodka for a boozy adult beverage.