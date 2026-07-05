One Of The Best New Trader Joe's Beverages Is The Ultimate Fizzy Summer Cooler
When temperatures soar, Trader Joe's summer beverages will help quench your thirst — and one of the best serves as the perfect fizzy cooler. The grocer's Sparkling Lemonade comes in cute cans that can be easily carted to the park or the beach. A four-pack costs under $4, and sips manage to strike the perfect balance between sweet and tart. "I liked that it wasn't super sweet but had a nice lemon flavor," wrote a customer on Reddit.
Made simply with carbonated water, sugar, lemon juice concentrate, and natural flavors, the short ingredient list is part of the Sparkling Lemonade's appeal. Poured into icy glasses garnished with mint, basil, or a slice of watermelon, you can easily upgrade your afternoon with just a crack of the can. But it's also the bubbly ingredient that will change your cocktails forever.
"It's great mixed with a lager or Pilsner. 2/3 beer and 1/3 lemon soda. Makes a great radler," wrote a Trader Joe's shopper on Reddit. Some customers also suggest using the packaged drink to make an Arnold Palmer or to splash in vodka for a boozy adult beverage.
Upgrade your home entertaining beverage menu
Lovers of sweet and tart sparkling drinks have plenty of options at Trader Joe's, including Sparkling Matcha Lemonade and Blueberry Lemonade Sparkling Water. Purists, however, will be well served by the TJ's Sparkling Lemonade, and extra ingredients can be added to glasses to bend the drink into sweeter or more pucker-inducing lanes. A splash of homemade simple syrup and a handful of freeze-dried fruit, such as blueberries or raspberries, can have you feeling like a professional bartender in no time.
Since Trader Joe's has listed its Sparkling Lemonade as a limited-time offer, the product may disappear as the seasons change. If you try it and love it, you may want to stock up, but fans of the drink may find comfort that Sparkling Lemonade was also spotted in Trader Joe's aisles five years ago. Its most recent return is added proof that this is a drink that deserves a spot in your fridge. Sometimes, having a drink to crack open for a quick treat is exactly what can brighten spirits during hot summer afternoons.