Why Cheesecake Factory's Interior Design Feels So Unusual

TikTok interior designer Tommy Huerter says the zany decor at The Cheesecake Factory is "like a warm hug," but he also calls it "altogether unhinged." And indeed the over-the-top decor choices are much like The Cheesecake Factory's famously massive menu: positively dizzying. The interiors of its more than 200 U.S. locations incorporate a mashup of different eras and cultures that somehow come together to form a signature look.

Designer Rick McCormack is behind the interiors, though he worked closely with founder David Overton for inspiration and says the design was heavily inspired by San Francisco restaurants of the 1970s. McCormack came on board when The Cheesecake Factory opened its sixth location and eventually became the company's in-house designer.

Key components include Egyptian temple-like columns, high ceilings with recessed portions featuring Italian-style frescoes, and Victorian-style beadboard alongside Art Deco elements, French bistro chairs and limestone floors, large dark wooden booths, orange sconce lighting, cornices, arched doors, and scrolling motifs. One of the interesting facts you should know about The Cheesecake Factory is that those ubiquitous Egyptian columns were inspired by a bathhouse Overton saw in London.