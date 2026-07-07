Say Goodbye To Countertop Clutter With This Versatile Costco Find

Kitchen counters have a funny way of turning into "useful clutter" zones. One minute, there's a clean stretch of space for chopping vegetables or mixing cake batters; the next, it's crowded with olive oil, coffee bags, spices, vitamins, mail, fruit, nuts, and whatever else didn't quite make it into a drawer or cabinet. Fortunately, the fix doesn't need to be an expensive pantry overhaul or a weekend devoted to installing shelves. As fate would have it, one small Costco find can help in a big way: the Seville Classics 2-tier Acacia Sliding Bin Organizer. It's currently an online-only Costco item that arrives on your doorstep, ready to rock with minimal assembly.

There's a lot to love about this countertop organizer, starting with the appealing warmth of 100-percent natural acacia wood bins, which nestle easily into a sturdy, black, minimalist metal frame. There are a handful of reasons acacia wooden kitchenware is worth trying. In this case, it makes the organizer feel more like a sleek piece of mini-furniture than a plastic caddy or wire basket, while still keeping items visible and organized. It's especially handy for things you use often, keeping them within arm's reach without them being scattered across the counter. Think cooking oils, vinegars, spice jars, coffee supplies, tea bags, or honey.

The sliding design is what really creates the kitchen magic in this piece, making every item instantly accessible without knocking over three bottles to reach one in the back. Though perfect for decluttering kitchen countertops, the compact size of this organizer extends its usefulness to cabinets or pantries for holding baking supplies, condiments, napkins, tea towels, and more. You can also place it under a sink for dishwasher tablets, sponges, and cleaning sprays.