Say Goodbye To Countertop Clutter With This Versatile Costco Find
Kitchen counters have a funny way of turning into "useful clutter" zones. One minute, there's a clean stretch of space for chopping vegetables or mixing cake batters; the next, it's crowded with olive oil, coffee bags, spices, vitamins, mail, fruit, nuts, and whatever else didn't quite make it into a drawer or cabinet. Fortunately, the fix doesn't need to be an expensive pantry overhaul or a weekend devoted to installing shelves. As fate would have it, one small Costco find can help in a big way: the Seville Classics 2-tier Acacia Sliding Bin Organizer. It's currently an online-only Costco item that arrives on your doorstep, ready to rock with minimal assembly.
There's a lot to love about this countertop organizer, starting with the appealing warmth of 100-percent natural acacia wood bins, which nestle easily into a sturdy, black, minimalist metal frame. There are a handful of reasons acacia wooden kitchenware is worth trying. In this case, it makes the organizer feel more like a sleek piece of mini-furniture than a plastic caddy or wire basket, while still keeping items visible and organized. It's especially handy for things you use often, keeping them within arm's reach without them being scattered across the counter. Think cooking oils, vinegars, spice jars, coffee supplies, tea bags, or honey.
The sliding design is what really creates the kitchen magic in this piece, making every item instantly accessible without knocking over three bottles to reach one in the back. Though perfect for decluttering kitchen countertops, the compact size of this organizer extends its usefulness to cabinets or pantries for holding baking supplies, condiments, napkins, tea towels, and more. You can also place it under a sink for dishwasher tablets, sponges, and cleaning sprays.
Size, cost, care, and customer input
Size matters in all things great and small, including kitchen countertops. The Seville Classics 2-tier Acacia Sliding Bin Organizer seems to respect kitchen boundaries and needs, presenting as compact but not cramped. Each bin measures 8 inches wide by 13.5 inches deep by 3.75 inches high, while the overall organizer measures 9 inches wide by 14 inches deep by 12.37 inches high. The two-tier setup provides a minimal footprint for small kitchens, with vertical storage for maximum usability. Included in the box is one metal frame, two acacia bins, and four non-slip feet, which help keep the unit from shifting around on the countertop. Care is pretty simple; just wipe with a slightly damp cloth instead of dunking in water.
At $39.99, the organizer is an impressive find for a genuine acacia wood product. Costco customers largely agree, with over 60 reviewers on Costco's website doling it a collective 4.6 out of 5 stars. Buyers point positively to things like appearance, construction, and functionality, with one reviewer stating, "The bin organizer is handsome, sturdy, and slides in and out very easily." Many buyers mention it being a very useful coffee station, while one noted the price being a bit high, "but the quality is excellent and the price baked in shipping. It definitely saved me some counter space." However, not every Costco reviewer was fully sold on the organizer. One verified purchaser titled their review "Not a solid quality set for the price," noting that the first set arrived damaged.
For more help with kitchen organization, check out Tasting Table's 12 must-have Costco products that will declutter your kitchen. Paired together with the Seville Classics 2-tier Acacia Sliding Bin Organizer, kitchen counter clutter will be a thing of the past.