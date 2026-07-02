Stop Fish Burgers From Falling Apart For Good With This Common Leftover

Fish burgers can be a great alternative to regular beef or chicken, providing a fresh and light alternative for summer dinners. They also have the benefit of being incredibly versatile, with recipes using fresh fish, shrimp, canned tuna, or salmon. The only issue with fish is that it won't always hold together in the way that beef mince does, but you can resolve this with the help of mashed potatoes.

If you have any leftover mashed potatoes, you have the perfect solution to crumbly fish cakes. The mash acts as binder and will also add bulk to the patties, helping to make the most of the fish you have. This trick works best with cold, leftover mash, to which you add seasoning and mix until smooth before folding them in chunks of cooked or canned fish. From here, you can form the mixture into burger patties and dredge it all in flour or breadcrumbs.

One of the reasons that fish cakes fall apart is that the mix contains too much moisture. If you're using leftover mash that's already been flavored with cream or butter, you might also need to add some breadcrumbs to get the texture right. If you're making mash with fish burgers in mind for the leftovers, start with starchy potatoes such as russet, and make sure you let them steam dry to get rid of excess moisture.