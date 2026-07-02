Stop Fish Burgers From Falling Apart For Good With This Common Leftover
Fish burgers can be a great alternative to regular beef or chicken, providing a fresh and light alternative for summer dinners. They also have the benefit of being incredibly versatile, with recipes using fresh fish, shrimp, canned tuna, or salmon. The only issue with fish is that it won't always hold together in the way that beef mince does, but you can resolve this with the help of mashed potatoes.
If you have any leftover mashed potatoes, you have the perfect solution to crumbly fish cakes. The mash acts as binder and will also add bulk to the patties, helping to make the most of the fish you have. This trick works best with cold, leftover mash, to which you add seasoning and mix until smooth before folding them in chunks of cooked or canned fish. From here, you can form the mixture into burger patties and dredge it all in flour or breadcrumbs.
One of the reasons that fish cakes fall apart is that the mix contains too much moisture. If you're using leftover mash that's already been flavored with cream or butter, you might also need to add some breadcrumbs to get the texture right. If you're making mash with fish burgers in mind for the leftovers, start with starchy potatoes such as russet, and make sure you let them steam dry to get rid of excess moisture.
More tips for the best fish burgers
Keeping your fish patty in one piece is the key to being able to eat it as a burger, rather than needing to resort to a knife and fork. If you find that even the addition of mashed potatoes won't stop your burgers from going to pieces in the pan, there are a few more techniques you could incorporate into your recipe. If you're making burgers with canned fish — which is ideal for a budget-friendly or impromptu pantry option — you need to drain off as much liquid as possible. Fish in oil can be harder to drain, so try pressing with a paper towel if there's still a lot of liquid. For any add-ins like onion, leek, or celery, make sure they're chopped finely, as large chunks can cause the patties to fall apart.
Once you've mixed and formed your patties, chilling fish burgers for at least 20 minutes with help them firm up and make them easier to handle. When it comes time to cook, you want a pan on medium heat, which should be preheated before you add the fish cakes. It's during cooking that things often fall apart, so resist the temptation to move the patties around in the pan too much. Cook for about five minutes on each side or until they form a crispy crust, which will make the burgers easier to flip and remove in one piece.