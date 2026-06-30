How Much Beef You'll Get If You Buy A Half Cow
According to the Meat Institute, 98% percent of American households spent around $112 billion on meat for daily meals in 2025. And according to the USDA, 2026 is expected to exceed those numbers. The growth in consumption has been somewhat linked to millennial and Gen Z shoppers who are creating more meals that feature a meat protein as compared to other demographics. The higher cost is due to a number of circumstances. The U.S. currently has fewer cattle herds than in the past and a market demand that is only growing. But if you shop smart, you may be able to get around a couple hundred pounds of beef for close to wholesale prices. Expect to pay around $2,475 for about 182 pounds of finished, packaged beef.
The cost of a butchered half cow ranges from $10 per pound all the way up to $17 per pound, with most supplies falling in the middle due to differing factors. The meat you take home should include a variety of steaks, ribs, ground burger, patties, stew meat, and even organs, bones, and suet. Check out these questions to ask before buying beef in bulk. And when you are going over what you will be taking home, make sure you are getting even the most overlooked cuts of meat. Don't worry, we can help you cook them up!
Some things to know before buying half cow
Grain-fed, grass-fed, grass-finished, and grain-finished are common terms to know when purchasing beef. The first two are pretty self-explanatory, and it's really the finish that determines the final product because the last few months of feed matter. Producers use grain to swiftly beef up cows for a quicker turnover, which also means they're more tender due to higher fat content. Grass takes longer to bulk, creating leaner meat (less marbling fat and more muscle) from cow's pasture grazing. So how your cow was raised, fed, and finished is going to determine the taste, texture, and amount you bring home.
Oklahoma University reports that a grain-finished cow generally weighs 1,200 to 1,400 pounds, while a grass-finished animal will only weigh 1,000 to 1,200 pounds. When understanding what will end up in your freezer, Mississippi State University says to expect to take home about 40% of the cow's full weight, even more if you keep the fat trimmings and bones, which we suggest. We also suggest looking for a place where you have some say in how the meat will be butchered. 200 pounds of beef will generally garner 80 to 90 pounds of steak cuts, but if you prefer more roasts, that will equal less steaks. Roast can also be made into ground, so it's really up to you on those three fronts. With the other 120 pounds, you should receive a good variety, but discuss specifics with your butcher.