How Much Beef You'll Get If You Buy A Half Cow

According to the Meat Institute, 98% percent of American households spent around $112 billion on meat for daily meals in 2025. And according to the USDA, 2026 is expected to exceed those numbers. The growth in consumption has been somewhat linked to millennial and Gen Z shoppers who are creating more meals that feature a meat protein as compared to other demographics. The higher cost is due to a number of circumstances. The U.S. currently has fewer cattle herds than in the past and a market demand that is only growing. But if you shop smart, you may be able to get around a couple hundred pounds of beef for close to wholesale prices. Expect to pay around $2,475 for about 182 pounds of finished, packaged beef.

The cost of a butchered half cow ranges from $10 per pound all the way up to $17 per pound, with most supplies falling in the middle due to differing factors. The meat you take home should include a variety of steaks, ribs, ground burger, patties, stew meat, and even organs, bones, and suet. Check out these questions to ask before buying beef in bulk. And when you are going over what you will be taking home, make sure you are getting even the most overlooked cuts of meat. Don't worry, we can help you cook them up!