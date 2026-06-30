Does Bobby Flay Ever Cook At Any Of His Own Restaurants?

It's mostly thanks to Flay's demanding media schedule that you're unlikely to spot him in the kitchen at any of his locations. In fact, you may have better luck trying to run into him at one of his favorite restaurants. While there have been reports of the celebrity chef making special appearances in some of his restaurants over the years, he mostly relies on his highly trained staff to execute his menu at each location.

At Amalfi in Caesar's Palace, for example, Flay trusts the day-to-day operations to be overseen by Jean-Pierre Francois, Flay's general manager and longtime colleague from their Mesa Grill Days. Upon opening, Flay also tapped Anthony Fusco to run the kitchen as executive chef, though these days, the role is held by chef Mariela Quezada. While this, of course, doesn't mean Flay never stops by to don his chef's whites and get his hands dirty, having a trusty and reliable team at the helm allows him to focus on his many other projects. Similarly, as a franchise, multiple Bobby's Burgers locations mean Flay himself can't be at every single one, every single day, so he and his team outsource the operations.

But never say never. As recently as 2021, Flay insisted he stops into his restaurant kitchens all the time. It's just probably worth noting that it's never a guarantee that he's the one preparing your meal.