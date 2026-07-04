If Bakeware Is Oven-Safe, Is It Also Broiler-Safe?
Once you discover the benefits of broiling food in the oven, it's likely you won't look back. Increase the oven temperature to broil and pop your baking dish on the highest rack just inches from the appliance's upper heating source for a few minutes to create a crisp outer crust on your casserole, a searing effect on chicken or steak, or even a nice caramelization on crème brûlée. But it is important to take into consideration the bakeware you choose when broiling an array of foods. Just because a pan or baking dish is oven-safe doesn't mean it's also broiler-safe.
Turning the knob to your oven's broiler setting typically bumps up the temperature to between 500 and 550 degrees Fahrenheit, which is quite the jump in heat compared to the standard baking temperatures of 350 or 400 degrees Fahrenheit necessary for a spiced baked apple crumb or lasagna recipe. While it might not seem like that big of a deal to use any old baking dish under the broiler for a few minutes, certain oven-safe bakeware materials, like glass or those that include enamel or other coatings, are sometimes only advisable to use up to 400 or 500 degrees Fahrenheit — lower than the temperature required to broil food.
Placing a nonstick baking sheet under the broiler, for instance, could risk ruining the pan's coating, releasing its chemicals, or warping under high heat. Worse yet, glass or ceramic dishes can be susceptible to thermal shock, breaking or cracking due to the extreme heat and temperature change.
How to choose the best pan for broiling
Though not all oven-safe bakeware is broiler-safe, you likely already have the right pan or baking dish for the job. Specific broiler pans are an oven essential that are designed to withstand high temperatures when making broiler pollo asado or veggies. In fact, failing to use a broiler pan is among the top mistakes you want to avoid when broiling food. The pans are easy to spot in stores (or in your kitchen cabinet), since they usually have slots which allow drippings to release. Broiler pans are also typically made of stainless steel. But other heavy duty metal bakeware, such as aluminum or seasoned cast iron, can also take the heat of the broiler without a hitch.
Even with heavy duty cast iron pans or steel baking sheets that are broiler-safe, it's important to let the pan cool down gradually after removing it from the broiler to avoid ruin. Additionally, never place the dish or tray straight from the boiler into cold water, for instance, as this can warp and damage the piece. Finally, always ensure that your bakeware doesn't have any plastic knobs or handle coverings before placing it under the high heat of the boiler as these elements could melt and pose a safety risk.