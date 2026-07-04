If Bakeware Is Oven-Safe, Is It Also Broiler-Safe?

Once you discover the benefits of broiling food in the oven, it's likely you won't look back. Increase the oven temperature to broil and pop your baking dish on the highest rack just inches from the appliance's upper heating source for a few minutes to create a crisp outer crust on your casserole, a searing effect on chicken or steak, or even a nice caramelization on crème brûlée. But it is important to take into consideration the bakeware you choose when broiling an array of foods. Just because a pan or baking dish is oven-safe doesn't mean it's also broiler-safe.

Turning the knob to your oven's broiler setting typically bumps up the temperature to between 500 and 550 degrees Fahrenheit, which is quite the jump in heat compared to the standard baking temperatures of 350 or 400 degrees Fahrenheit necessary for a spiced baked apple crumb or lasagna recipe. While it might not seem like that big of a deal to use any old baking dish under the broiler for a few minutes, certain oven-safe bakeware materials, like glass or those that include enamel or other coatings, are sometimes only advisable to use up to 400 or 500 degrees Fahrenheit — lower than the temperature required to broil food.

Placing a nonstick baking sheet under the broiler, for instance, could risk ruining the pan's coating, releasing its chemicals, or warping under high heat. Worse yet, glass or ceramic dishes can be susceptible to thermal shock, breaking or cracking due to the extreme heat and temperature change.