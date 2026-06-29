One Of The Biggest Sources Of Mercury In Fish Isn't What You'd Think

With frequent stories circulating about toxic runoff poisoning waterways, you might expect hazardous mercury to enter the fish we eat by companies dumping it into rivers, lakes, and oceans. However, the unfortunate truth is that mercury isn't just dispersed wider than that, but higher. Mercury released into the atmosphere in large quantities gets captured and collected by rain and snow, or otherwise drops to the ground, before entering groundwater and water flowing into lakes and oceans. Here, bacteria transforms mercury into methylmercury, the toxic organic form we find in the fish we eat. According to 2016 paper published by the Journal of Hazardous Materials, around 77% of the world's mercury air emissions come from anthropogenic (human-made) sources. According to Environment America, the biggest contributor of mercury emissions into the air is coal power plants, as mercury exists as a trace metal in the coal they burn.

Mercury is a potent neurotoxic metal, meaning that it causes irreversible damage to the brain, particularly in developing or unborn infants, relating to lower IQ and cognitive and developmental issues. What makes mercury of particular concern, is that it's bioaccumulative, meaning it collects in animal tissue and transfers as it gets promoted up the food chain, starting with the smallest organisms in water sources absorbing methylmercury. The bioaccumulative nature of mercury is so effective that according to the United States Geological Survey, "Methylmercury levels in predatory fish are typically more than one million times higher than methylmercury levels in water that the fish inhabit."