Why Do People Put Fabric On Top Of Jam Jars?
Whether you've gotten into canning your own food at home or you're just an appreciator of the ever-popular cottagecore aesthetic, you've probably noticed that often fresh, canned jam is topped with fabric that's tied into place with string. This fabric in question tends to be burlap, linen, or gingham, and can have either raw, straight, or shaped edging. In fact, it's so common that even the beloved Bonne Maman jam brand has leaned into the tradition by decorating its metal lids with a gingham pattern to evoke the feeling of homemade jam.
But have you ever wondered why people tied fabric onto their jam jars in the first place? These days, it often comes down to aesthetics, and the fabric doesn't serve much of a function. Historically, though, jam jars were sealed with wax or paper rather than the metal lids we use today. To help keep things in place, canners would tie a piece of fabric over the top to protect the jam inside as much as possible — from leaks and spills, but also from dust and bugs.
Should you wrap your jam in fabric, too?
These days, the fabric topping might not serve the same functional purpose, assuming you're using a metal lid on your homemade jam rather than wax, paper, or even wood, which was also once commonplace. But if you're giving your canned jam or fruit preserves as a gift, adding a fabric topper is a great way to make it look cute and personalized. It can also be color-coordinated to signal what kind of jam is inside.
Best of all, if you do want to add your own cloth, it's very simple. You can easily buy your own pre-cut cloth, made for adding over your canned jam, or you can take your own excess fabric and cut it into a circle or square — something between 4 inches and 6 inches should do the trick. Always place the fabric over your metal lid, ensuring first that the lid is closed tightly and sealed properly. Then, tie your fabric in place using string or ribbon of your choice, and add a gift tag, label, or charm if desired. As one final reminder, be sure to use clean, dry fabric to avoid attracting mold or insects, and your jam is ready to store or display.