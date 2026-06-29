Why Do People Put Fabric On Top Of Jam Jars?

Whether you've gotten into canning your own food at home or you're just an appreciator of the ever-popular cottagecore aesthetic, you've probably noticed that often fresh, canned jam is topped with fabric that's tied into place with string. This fabric in question tends to be burlap, linen, or gingham, and can have either raw, straight, or shaped edging. In fact, it's so common that even the beloved Bonne Maman jam brand has leaned into the tradition by decorating its metal lids with a gingham pattern to evoke the feeling of homemade jam.

But have you ever wondered why people tied fabric onto their jam jars in the first place? These days, it often comes down to aesthetics, and the fabric doesn't serve much of a function. Historically, though, jam jars were sealed with wax or paper rather than the metal lids we use today. To help keep things in place, canners would tie a piece of fabric over the top to protect the jam inside as much as possible — from leaks and spills, but also from dust and bugs.