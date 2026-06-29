Repurpose That Old Bundt Pan Into A DIY Lazy Susan Organizer In One Step
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If you have old cookware that you don't use anymore but just can't seem to part with, there are tons of ways to upcycle old pots, pans, and baking sheets to give them new life around your home. Vintage kitchenware can add warmth and timeless style to your cooking spaces, and a Bundt pan can be an especially sentimental piece. Whether it reminds you of your grandmother's famous lemon pound cake or is simply too pretty to discard with a little imagination, your precious pan can be transformed into a handy countertop organizer that will add a touch of flair to any kitchen. All you need is a simple Lazy Susan.
It really doesn't get easier than this DIY: Just attach your Bundt pan to a Lazy Susan tray with heavy-duty craft glue. Dollar Tree carries a clear plastic Lazy Susan for $1.50, and there are also plenty to choose from on Amazon. The Acacia Wood Lazy Susan would make a great base for a farmhouse Bundt organizer, and is available for $13.99. You can paint the Lazy Susan and Bundt pan to match, or look for a Lazy Susan that pairs well with your original pan. You can also jazz up your Lazy Susan Bundt pan organizer by attaching a pedestal stand to the Lazy Susan and fitting the Bundt pan on top. Top the pan's center cone with a decorative knob for the finishing touch.
Using your Lazy Susan Bundt pan
While you could also attach any cake pan to a Lazy Susan to make a kitchen organizer, the Bundt pan's center gives it versatility. Use your baking staple organizer to store kitchen items like cooking tools — organizing measuring cups and small accessories in the pan and slotting spatulas and wooden spoons in the open cone. Or, organize your sink essentials and keep your dish wand in the middle (or top the cone with a small tray to hold your rings). You can also use a Lazy Susan Bundt pan to organize your coffee and tea bar accessories and place stirrers in the center cone.
The Lazy Susan Bundt pan can also keep food organized and convenient. Use it as a fruit bowl or snack organizer. Fill it with chips, pretzels, and nuts, arranging each in its own section of the pan, using the center cone to keep foods separated. You can also place a ramekin on top of the center cone for dipping sauce, salsa, or candy. It also comes in handy for keeping cake decorating ingredients at your fingertips.
The center cone can also be used to build up your organizer and turn it into a tiered tray. Just use a pipe that will slot through the cone and attach additional Bundt pans at different heights. Use a flange beneath each pan to hold it securely in place. The bottom Bundt pan and the pipe can still be mounted on a Lazy Susan to maximize your kitchen organization. If you don't have multiple Bundt pans, old cake pans work just as well when mounted around a central pipe.