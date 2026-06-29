Repurpose That Old Bundt Pan Into A DIY Lazy Susan Organizer In One Step

While you could also attach any cake pan to a Lazy Susan to make a kitchen organizer, the Bundt pan's center gives it versatility. Use your baking staple organizer to store kitchen items like cooking tools — organizing measuring cups and small accessories in the pan and slotting spatulas and wooden spoons in the open cone. Or, organize your sink essentials and keep your dish wand in the middle (or top the cone with a small tray to hold your rings). You can also use a Lazy Susan Bundt pan to organize your coffee and tea bar accessories and place stirrers in the center cone.

The Lazy Susan Bundt pan can also keep food organized and convenient. Use it as a fruit bowl or snack organizer. Fill it with chips, pretzels, and nuts, arranging each in its own section of the pan, using the center cone to keep foods separated. You can also place a ramekin on top of the center cone for dipping sauce, salsa, or candy. It also comes in handy for keeping cake decorating ingredients at your fingertips.

The center cone can also be used to build up your organizer and turn it into a tiered tray. Just use a pipe that will slot through the cone and attach additional Bundt pans at different heights. Use a flange beneath each pan to hold it securely in place. The bottom Bundt pan and the pipe can still be mounted on a Lazy Susan to maximize your kitchen organization. If you don't have multiple Bundt pans, old cake pans work just as well when mounted around a central pipe.