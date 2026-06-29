The Biggest Timing Difference Between American And European Restaurants Has Nothing To Do With The Kitchen

When dining out in the United States, if you've been at a table for some time after the meal is over, enjoying digestifs or coffee and conversation with friends, it may have crossed your mind that you could be overstaying your restaurant welcome. However, when dining in Europe, this is unlikely ever the case. Stemming from cultural priorities and economical norms, long, leisurely dinners are commonplace in Europe. There, you're much less likely to feel rushed out or glared at by servers or kitchen staff for spending time at your table after your meal has concluded.

American restaurants generally depend on a high table turnover rate to stay afloat in an already challenging industry with razor-thin profit margins, meaning that the more guests they can seat in a single night, the better. Lingering long after you've paid the check inhibits the restaurant staff from turning your table quickly and seating another set of diners. Additionally, most restaurants don't pay their staff a living wage, especially front of house staff who generally rely on tips to get by.

Not only is tipping stressful for both the diner and the server, but tipping has a controversial history behind it. It's no wonder that many are so fed up with today's outrageous tipping culture, especially combined with low wages. Additionally, most Americans lack government-provided healthcare and vacation time, meaning that those expenses must be taken into account as well. This is not the standard in Europe.