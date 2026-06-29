Canned Soup And A Box Of Pasta Make Italian-Style Dinner In 25 Minutes

Canned soup can be a lifesaver for a number of different recipes beyond just a bowl of warm liquid to sip. If you're pressed for time and ingredients but happen to have a can of condensed tomato soup and a box of pasta on hand, you can prepare a delicious meal that's sure to fill and fulfill. In just one pot, these humble ingredients come together to streamline your dinnertime and turn familiar flavors into a delightful dish.

Start with your preferred brand of store-bought condensed tomato soup and a pot that can fit ½ pound of pasta. Mix one can of soup to about 3 cups of water, or use milk for a creamier version. You can also skip the water for a thicker consistency, but diluting the soup with a liquid will help stretch your sauce a little further. Cook the pasta until tender and serve it up (without straining!). Note that using condensed tomato soup will result in a thicker "sauce" and a more intense tomato flavor, but you can experiment with regular tomato soup, too — simply cut back on the amount of water or milk used, or omit extra liquid altogether.

The possibilities for culinary creativity here are endless; bulk up your dish with flavorful additions such as herbs and spices, aromatics, and extra protein. Tomato is one of the most popular canned soup varieties, and if your pantry is always stocked with the staple, you're already halfway to a satisfying Italian-style feast.