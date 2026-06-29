Forget Starbucks: The Best At-Home Cold Brew Coffee Maker, Per Consumer Reports

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

A Grande Cold Brew at Starbucks can cost $5 or more. If you regularly drink two or more coffees each day, ordering out can really add up. Making your own Starbucks-style cold brew at home couldn't be easier, especially when you find an affordable coffee maker. Plus, you'll enjoy greater control over coffee taste, quality, and customization options, and can skip drive-thru lines and online ordering fees. But which coffee maker is best for your at-home cold brew creations?

Consumer Reports has ranked the Primula Burke Cold Brew Coffee Maker highest among five other cold brew coffee makers. The independent review organization performed expert lab tests to evaluate these appliances on convenience, ease of cleaning, capacity, brew time, taste, and claimed freshness period. The Primula earned the highest possible marks for convenience, a better-than-average rating for ease of cleaning, and a middling score for taste. Convenience is determined by how easy the appliance is to assemble and use, while ease of cleaning considers the process of removing spent grounds and cleaning all components according to the appliance manual. Taste is measured by a coffee expert using medium and dark roast coffee grounds and following the manufacturer's cold brew recipe for optimal water and dilution ratios.

This coffee maker has a 51-ounce glass carafe that is top rack dishwasher-safe and easy to clean. It's also the least expensive model that Consumer Reports tested; you can grab a Primula Burke Cold Brew Coffee Maker in one of six designs on Amazon for $19.99 or less. It features a borosilicate glass carafe, fine mesh filter, non-slip base, and BPA-free plastic components. The manual recommends brewing the coffee in cold or room-temperature water for at least 24 hours for a smooth, less acidic taste.