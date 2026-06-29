The Hot Menu Items That Sheetz Always Does Better Than Wawa

Pennsylvania is undoubtedly a battleground state. Beyond sports and politics, the rivalry between Sheetz and Wawa divides the Keystone State: two gas stations, both alike in dignity, founded in PA and specializing in custom-order food. Never has the rivalry been more intense than in recent years, as Wawa opens new locations in Central PA (historically Sheetz's region) and Sheetz opens in Philadelphia (traditionally Wawa's domain). Both chains offer customizable sandwiches, burgers, and quesadillas on their touchscreen menus. But there's one item that Sheetz always does better than Wawa: fried appetizers.

One of the biggest highlights of Sheetz's Made-To-Order menu is the Samplerz box, which lets you order three different fried appetizers of your choosing in one box. Choices include Jalapeno Friez, Wisconsin Cheese Bitez, Mac n' Cheese Bitez, and Onion Petalz — all deep fried to crispy, dark-golden perfection. The bite-sized assortment is easy to eat on the road, making it truly grab-and-go food. Plus, the chain's many variations of Twisted Dipperz (also known as soft pretzels) are just as portable.

While Wawa is famous for its hoagies, its side dishes are more suitable for the dinner table rather than the passenger seat. There are french fries and chicken strips, sure, but the rest of the snacks and sides have to be eaten with a fork. Who wants to eat a meatball in the car on a road trip? Or mashed potatoes? And although mac-and-cheese and loaded fries are definitely comfort-food classics, they lack the portability and road-readiness of Sheetz's snacks.