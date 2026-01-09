Sheetz Makes Its Way To Philadelphia With A Storefront Right Across From Its Rival
If you don't live in Pennsylvania the idea of a convenience store/gas station opening up across the street from another one might seem mundane, but most places don't have a rivalry like Sheetz and Wawa. At this point the love and regional pride for these two companies is pretty well known nationwide, but what you might not know is just how regional the divide is within the Keystone State. Founded in Altoona in 1952, Sheetz is the chain of Western Pennsylvania, while Wawa is very much an eastern phenomenon. In fact, looking at maps of the two brands' locations shows a stark divide, and the convenience chains have not directly competed much in the same territory. Well, until now that is.
Starting next month Sheetz is striking directly at the heart of Wawa's territory, opening up its first location in the Philadelphia area. Not only that, but the new location in Royersford will be directly across the street from an existing Wawa location. Prior to this opening the closest Sheetz had gotten to Philly was outside Reading, about an hour and a half west of the city. And as for which chain holds the advantage in this showdown, it's basically a toss up, as the most recent American Customer Satisfaction Index study has Sheetz and Wawa tied as the second best convenience stores in the country. This is as real as food rivalries get.
Sheetz is opening its first Philly-area location across the street from a Wawa
The Sheetz-Wawa rivalry runs so deep that it actually has its own Wikipedia page and a documentary, but for decades this was more of a cold war. Wawa dominated the Philly area and Sheetz peddled its food and coffee in west and central Pennsylvania. The rivalry was more one of regional identity than actually choosing to go to one over the other. Both Sheetz and Wawa expanded outside of the state — with Wawa currently having around 1,100 locations in 13 states and Sheetz having more than 800 stores in seven — but even there they did not directly compete much. Wawa expanded into New Jersey, Delaware, and Florida, mostly hugging the coast. Sheetz stayed inland, opening in Ohio, West Virginia, and the western parts of Maryland and Virginia. The line of demarcation was so strict and clear that there were rumors that the companies had a secret gentlemen's agreement to not directly compete.
To be fair to Sheetz, while this is a big move it's not clear who really fired the first shot to end this regional stand-off. Wawa and its hoagies moved into central Pennsylvania in late 2024, opening a store in Middletown that was right next to an existing Sheetz. And Wawa has announced plans for a major expansion in the region. In the end competition is likely to be good for customers, and nobody actually has to "lose" here.