Sheetz Makes Its Way To Philadelphia With A Storefront Right Across From Its Rival

If you don't live in Pennsylvania the idea of a convenience store/gas station opening up across the street from another one might seem mundane, but most places don't have a rivalry like Sheetz and Wawa. At this point the love and regional pride for these two companies is pretty well known nationwide, but what you might not know is just how regional the divide is within the Keystone State. Founded in Altoona in 1952, Sheetz is the chain of Western Pennsylvania, while Wawa is very much an eastern phenomenon. In fact, looking at maps of the two brands' locations shows a stark divide, and the convenience chains have not directly competed much in the same territory. Well, until now that is.

Starting next month Sheetz is striking directly at the heart of Wawa's territory, opening up its first location in the Philadelphia area. Not only that, but the new location in Royersford will be directly across the street from an existing Wawa location. Prior to this opening the closest Sheetz had gotten to Philly was outside Reading, about an hour and a half west of the city. And as for which chain holds the advantage in this showdown, it's basically a toss up, as the most recent American Customer Satisfaction Index study has Sheetz and Wawa tied as the second best convenience stores in the country. This is as real as food rivalries get.