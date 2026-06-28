Skip The Standard Brookie And Try This Brownie-Cookie Mashup Instead

Torn between the craving for cookies and brownies, traybake brookies have always seemed like the best choice you can make. In one bite, they give you the best of both worlds, and even then, there's still more. Another way to bring these two classic sweet treats together is by rolling them into each other. With a little oven magic, you will get a brownie-cookie mashup that's good enough to satisfy any spontaneous sweet tooth.

Baking these brownie-cookies starts with a little shortcut from boxed brownie mix and store-bought cookie dough. Make the brownie batter like usual by mixing the dry ingredients with eggs and oil; then, spread it over flattened cookie dough. Roll the two ingredients tightly together into a log before covering it in plastic wrap and freezing it for a couple of hours. It will then be sliced crosswise into thick, round pieces. Alternatively, you can turn the brownies into a filling by rolling them into small balls and wrapping the cookie dough over each. Once done, bake the pieces for 15 minutes at 350 degrees Fahrenheit.

Unlike typical brookies, which separate cookies and brownies into two overlapping layers, this rolled version gives you crispy-edged, crumbly cookies with the fudgy heart of brownies. Marbled together are the cookie's caramelized sweetness and the brownies' chocolaty swirls, seamlessly melding into each other. What unravels on your taste buds is a luscious, sweet depth beyond what you typically get with these two individually. After each bite, there's a rich aroma lingering behind, making these brownie-cookies even more crave-worthy.