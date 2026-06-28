Skip The Standard Brookie And Try This Brownie-Cookie Mashup Instead
Torn between the craving for cookies and brownies, traybake brookies have always seemed like the best choice you can make. In one bite, they give you the best of both worlds, and even then, there's still more. Another way to bring these two classic sweet treats together is by rolling them into each other. With a little oven magic, you will get a brownie-cookie mashup that's good enough to satisfy any spontaneous sweet tooth.
Baking these brownie-cookies starts with a little shortcut from boxed brownie mix and store-bought cookie dough. Make the brownie batter like usual by mixing the dry ingredients with eggs and oil; then, spread it over flattened cookie dough. Roll the two ingredients tightly together into a log before covering it in plastic wrap and freezing it for a couple of hours. It will then be sliced crosswise into thick, round pieces. Alternatively, you can turn the brownies into a filling by rolling them into small balls and wrapping the cookie dough over each. Once done, bake the pieces for 15 minutes at 350 degrees Fahrenheit.
Unlike typical brookies, which separate cookies and brownies into two overlapping layers, this rolled version gives you crispy-edged, crumbly cookies with the fudgy heart of brownies. Marbled together are the cookie's caramelized sweetness and the brownies' chocolaty swirls, seamlessly melding into each other. What unravels on your taste buds is a luscious, sweet depth beyond what you typically get with these two individually. After each bite, there's a rich aroma lingering behind, making these brownie-cookies even more crave-worthy.
Flavors to play around with when making this dessert
The right flavor pairing can take your brownie-cookie from merely good to out-of-this-world moreish. We all know the classic chocolate chip cookie and chocolate fudge brownie work like a charm together, but what if you went all in and used chocolate cookie dough as well? That's how you get pure decadence in each bite, with a rich bittersweetness melting onto the palate. Add some cherry jam to the brownie batter, and you might even have a Black Forest spin-off. For those who only want a mild bitter hint in the undertone, a spoonful of espresso powder laced into the brownies will do the trick. Matcha powder, on the other hand, will give your brownie cookies the most eye-catching hue and that delectable floral aroma. Match it with strawberry cookie dough for a vibrant fruitiness in each bite.
If nothing else, just add toppings as you're rolling the dough to jazz up these sweet treats in an instant. Go with your favorite chopped nuts for an extra crunch to contrast all that fudgy softness in the center. If you've got peanuts in the mix, you can even complement it with swirls of peanut butter and have some nutty, sweet brownie-cookies. Salted caramel sauce, even just a small drizzle over top, can make a huge difference by enriching the taste profile with its signature salty sweetness. Marshmallows are another marvelous pick, and much like with campfire S'mores brookies, you can also toast or broil them whenever the mood calls for a cozy treat.