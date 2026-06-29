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One of the best parts about pizza is just how versatile and customizable it is, and breakfast pizzas show the extent to which the dish can adapt to fit every meal. Frozen pizza companies have capitalized on the classic dish's beloved versatility with creative breakfast versions of their own. We tasted and ranked seven frozen breakfast pizzas based on the ratio of bread to toppings as well as the taste and texture of every element from crust to fixings.

During our taste test, we found the best store-bought breakfast pizza comes from a frozen pizza powerhouse: Digiorno's. And we'd expect nothing less from a top-ranking frozen pizza brand for dinner classics like cheese and pepperoni. Digiorno's Canadian Bacon and Egg Scramble Croissant Crust breakfast pizza landed in first place in our breakfast pizza ranking, checking off all the criteria boxes with flying colors.

First, the crust was absolute perfection, with a decadent balance of flakes and soft, chewy dough that crisped up beautifully on the bottom and edges. The toppings were plentiful, especially the rich, gooey layers of mozzarella and cheddar and fluffy egg curds. We would've liked to have more Canadian bacon slices, but we did enjoy their salty savoriness in conjunction with the eggs and cheese. An unexpected bonus is the Hollandaise-like sauce underneath all the toppings, which brought a sophisticated layer of buttery creaminess with a slight tang to cut through the richness of the toppings. The harmony of textures and flavors was everything we hoped for and more to crown Digiorno the number one breakfast pizza.