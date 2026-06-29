The Best Store-Bought Breakfast Pizza Comes From A Frozen Pizza Powerhouse
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One of the best parts about pizza is just how versatile and customizable it is, and breakfast pizzas show the extent to which the dish can adapt to fit every meal. Frozen pizza companies have capitalized on the classic dish's beloved versatility with creative breakfast versions of their own. We tasted and ranked seven frozen breakfast pizzas based on the ratio of bread to toppings as well as the taste and texture of every element from crust to fixings.
During our taste test, we found the best store-bought breakfast pizza comes from a frozen pizza powerhouse: Digiorno's. And we'd expect nothing less from a top-ranking frozen pizza brand for dinner classics like cheese and pepperoni. Digiorno's Canadian Bacon and Egg Scramble Croissant Crust breakfast pizza landed in first place in our breakfast pizza ranking, checking off all the criteria boxes with flying colors.
First, the crust was absolute perfection, with a decadent balance of flakes and soft, chewy dough that crisped up beautifully on the bottom and edges. The toppings were plentiful, especially the rich, gooey layers of mozzarella and cheddar and fluffy egg curds. We would've liked to have more Canadian bacon slices, but we did enjoy their salty savoriness in conjunction with the eggs and cheese. An unexpected bonus is the Hollandaise-like sauce underneath all the toppings, which brought a sophisticated layer of buttery creaminess with a slight tang to cut through the richness of the toppings. The harmony of textures and flavors was everything we hoped for and more to crown Digiorno the number one breakfast pizza.
Customers weigh in on DiGiorno's Croissant Crust breakfast pizza
Customers across social media and grocery sites left many glowing reviews for DiGiorno's Breakfast Croissant Crust Canadian Bacon and Egg pizza. One Facebook review went over every element of the meal, stating,, "there was plenty of cheese...the eggs were very fluffy... the diced ham pieces were a bit salty...[and] the crust was soft, yet crispy, just like a croissant. It was also very flaky." A Walmart customer wrote that they "loved that it had a hollandaise type sauce as a base," while a Redditor deemed it a pizza version of eggs Benedict. Walmart customers were impressed with how easy it is to prepare and how tasty it was fresh out of the microwave. That said, customers across the board recommended opting for the air fryer instead of the microwave to make the croissant crust extra crispy and flakey.
While the pizza is perfectly delicious on its own, you can always elevate a frozen pizza with ingredients you have laying around. Bring a pop of color and freshness with the addition of red and green bell peppers. Add a burst of umami with some mushrooms. Make your breakfast pizza for meat lovers by sprinkling on some diced and fried bacon or crumbly breakfast sausage.