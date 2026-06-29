Why Georgia Peach Dogs Deserve A Spot At Your Next Cookout

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If your conception of hot dog toppings extends no further than ketchup, mustard, onions, or maybe some sauerkraut if you're feeling a little crazy, it's time to open your eyes. Across America, you will find myriad wild, weird, and wonderful regional hot dogs, ranging from Maryland's crab mac 'n' cheese dog to Ohio's Skyline-style cheese coney, slathered with love-it-or-hate-it Cincinnati chili. We at Tasting Table are firmly in favor of trying new things, which is why we feel the bright, fruity flavors of a Georgia peach dog deserve to take pride of place at your next summer cookout.

You may be skeptical, but peaches are among the fruits we recommend when grilling more than just meat for an elevated hot dog. The Georgia peach dog goes one step further by incorporating peach into a more complex, sweet yet slightly spicy relish, which can quickly and easily be made at home.

Begin by sauteing a ½ diced red onion in olive oil over a medium heat until it has softened, seasoning with salt as you go. Add about a teaspoon of red chili flakes, and after a minute or two of further cooking, stir in three tablespoons of whole grain mustard. Cook for another few minutes, then add ⅓ cup of honey and ¼ cup of red wine vinegar (we'd opt for Madhava's Organic Red Wine Vinegar, which was so good our tester was tempted to drink it straight). Once the vinegar's aroma becomes less sharp, stir in 4-6 peeled and diced ripe or semi-ripe peaches (which should weigh in at roughly 1 ½ pounds). After bringing the mixture to a boil, lower the heat to a simmer, reducing until the liquid is almost gone and the relish has become rich and thick, then chill.