Why Georgia Peach Dogs Deserve A Spot At Your Next Cookout
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If your conception of hot dog toppings extends no further than ketchup, mustard, onions, or maybe some sauerkraut if you're feeling a little crazy, it's time to open your eyes. Across America, you will find myriad wild, weird, and wonderful regional hot dogs, ranging from Maryland's crab mac 'n' cheese dog to Ohio's Skyline-style cheese coney, slathered with love-it-or-hate-it Cincinnati chili. We at Tasting Table are firmly in favor of trying new things, which is why we feel the bright, fruity flavors of a Georgia peach dog deserve to take pride of place at your next summer cookout.
You may be skeptical, but peaches are among the fruits we recommend when grilling more than just meat for an elevated hot dog. The Georgia peach dog goes one step further by incorporating peach into a more complex, sweet yet slightly spicy relish, which can quickly and easily be made at home.
Begin by sauteing a ½ diced red onion in olive oil over a medium heat until it has softened, seasoning with salt as you go. Add about a teaspoon of red chili flakes, and after a minute or two of further cooking, stir in three tablespoons of whole grain mustard. Cook for another few minutes, then add ⅓ cup of honey and ¼ cup of red wine vinegar (we'd opt for Madhava's Organic Red Wine Vinegar, which was so good our tester was tempted to drink it straight). Once the vinegar's aroma becomes less sharp, stir in 4-6 peeled and diced ripe or semi-ripe peaches (which should weigh in at roughly 1 ½ pounds). After bringing the mixture to a boil, lower the heat to a simmer, reducing until the liquid is almost gone and the relish has become rich and thick, then chill.
Other adventurous combinations for a peach-topped hot dog
As your peach relish chills, now is the time to start grilling the hot dogs. You can obviously use whatever type of wiener your prefer, but Italian sausage pairs well with the flavor of peach, which can be intensified by grilling some canned peach slices as a further topping. Once your Georgia peach dog is in the bun, you may enjoy an optional garnish of chopped, toasted pecans. If time or circumstances do not permit making your own relish, however, something like Mrs H.S. Ball's Peach Chutney from Walmart would make a suitable store-bought replacement.
It is appropriate this hot dog should be named for Georgia, one of the top four peach-producing states in America and arguably the one most associated with the fruit, which is not merely an agricultural crop but Georgia's cultural emblem. Because of its balmy climate, the harvesting of Georgia peaches can begin as early as mid-May, with the clingstone variety usually the first to mature, quickly followed by freestones. The Georgia peach season runs until the middle of August, meaning you still have plenty of time to enjoy its juicy delights (perhaps via one of our 14 best peach recipes).
While peaches and peach relish work perfectly well on their own as a hot dog accompaniment, some prefer to use them in more adventurous combinations. The comic book writer Jadzia Axelrod is noted for inventing the Metropolis Dog, the regional favorite of Superman's adopted city, which comes bedecked with canned peaches, chili, French fries, red cabbage sauerkraut, and a fried egg. According to Axelrod, who has actually prepared this fictional hot dog numerous times, it's just as delicious in real life, with the sweet, fruity flavor of peach balancing out the more savory toppings.