The Best Red Wine Vinegar In Stores Is So Good We Could Nearly Drink It Straight

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Not all red wine vinegars are equal, so whether you are whipping up a quick vinaigrette or preparing a French classic like poulet au vinaigre, making sure you have the best brand of it available will make all the difference. Thanks to Tasting Table's ranking of eight red wine vinegars, you now know the one to look out for is Madhava's Organic Red Wine Vinegar — the quality of which was so superlative it tempted out taster to drink it straight.

Described as the "most delicious" of the red wine vinegars ranked, our tester said "it doesn't have the basic, fruity acidity of a normal red wine vinegar, but it packs an almost juice-like tastiness that makes it almost good enough to drink straight." Fruity enough to be comparable to grape juice, our taster speculated that its flavor profile could be attributable to the single source of the grapes used – Torremaggiore, Puglia — or the fact that they were grown by a fifth-generation vigneron.

Madhava Organic Red Wine Vinegar also has the advantage of being budget-friendly, setting you back just $4. So, once you've secured yourself a bottle of Madhava's Organic Red Wine Vinegar, how best to use it? Obviously that's a matter of personal taste and choice, but your options are wide.