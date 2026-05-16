The Best Red Wine Vinegar In Stores Is So Good We Could Nearly Drink It Straight
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Not all red wine vinegars are equal, so whether you are whipping up a quick vinaigrette or preparing a French classic like poulet au vinaigre, making sure you have the best brand of it available will make all the difference. Thanks to Tasting Table's ranking of eight red wine vinegars, you now know the one to look out for is Madhava's Organic Red Wine Vinegar — the quality of which was so superlative it tempted out taster to drink it straight.
Described as the "most delicious" of the red wine vinegars ranked, our tester said "it doesn't have the basic, fruity acidity of a normal red wine vinegar, but it packs an almost juice-like tastiness that makes it almost good enough to drink straight." Fruity enough to be comparable to grape juice, our taster speculated that its flavor profile could be attributable to the single source of the grapes used – Torremaggiore, Puglia — or the fact that they were grown by a fifth-generation vigneron.
Madhava Organic Red Wine Vinegar also has the advantage of being budget-friendly, setting you back just $4. So, once you've secured yourself a bottle of Madhava's Organic Red Wine Vinegar, how best to use it? Obviously that's a matter of personal taste and choice, but your options are wide.
This red wine vinegar has a plethora of culinary applications
Madhava's Organic Red Wine Vinegar may appeal to those who prefer a lighter salad dressing. One Reddit user commented, "I use Madhava wine vinegars, because they are 3 cal per tablespoon, as balsamic vinegar can have 10 to 15 times the calories because of the sugar content." Walmart customers overwhelmingly rated it highly, praising its clean and vibrant taste and light red wine flavor.
Red wine vinegar makes an excellent medium for pickled onions, cucumbers, eggs, and even pickled strawberries. In many recipes — including that of Julia Child — red wine vinegar is a crucial component of the dressing for a hearty Niçoise salad. If you are in the mood for something more substantial and carnivorous, vinegar is a great marinade for chicken, not only because it introduces a balance of acidity but also because it tenderizes the meat.
Whatever you use it for, Madhava's Organic Red Wine Vinegar won't be sitting in your cupboard for long before making itself deliciously useful. At such a price, you may even want to grab two bottles.