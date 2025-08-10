Why Putting Citrus Or Vinegar In Your Marinade Is One Of The Best Things You Can Do To Chicken

As much as we all may love beef or pork, chicken is probably the most used meat in home kitchens, and it doesn't have any better friend than a citrus or vinegar marinade. Affordable, easy, and adaptable to many different recipes and flavors, chicken is the ultimate utility player for weeknight dinners, but it doesn't usually inspire the same love as other meats because of its reputation for being blander and drier.

This isn't true of every cut of chicken, of course, but more than other meat, it does require a little extra something to really sing. That's why we asked an expert, Eugene Liberman, the owner of Moscow on the Hill, about why so many chicken recipes call for a marinade using citrus or vinegar.

Liberman gave us two big benefits to citrus and vinegar marinades. He first explained, "It brings acidity to the dish, which goes a long way in balancing flavors like salt and fat." Just like salt, acidic ingredients don't only add their own flavors to a dish, they modify other ingredients as well. Unlike salt, which amps up flavor, acid actually counteracts things like salt and sweetness. That's a good thing, though, because bringing all the disparate flavors in a recipe into balance helps each one stand out and not overwhelm the others, making everything taste better. This even goes for more wild tastes in ingredients being able to shine more, with Liberman saying that acid "brings out the herbal notes in other flavors like garlic and onion."