The Strawberry Myth Grocery Shoppers Keep Believing

It's not always easy to assess the quality or ripeness of grocery store strawberries. The fruit is often packaged in a plastic clamshell, which limits the ability to get up close and touch or smell the fruit. Instead, many customers rely on their eyes to pick out the best package of strawberries. But what happens time and time again is that buyers fall for the myth that strawberries are optimally delicious and ripe just because they are bright red and plump.

However, at the grocery store, you can't always rely on tried-and-true appearance factors to indicate how fresh and juicy a strawberry will taste. These days, grocery stores often receive shipments of fresh strawberries all throughout the year, regardless of seasonality — making the fruit available to customers year-round. While that poses a convenient opportunity for cooking treats like homemade strawberry jam in the depths of winter, it also means that these strawberries (especially when out of season or sourced from larger companies) must travel long distances in refrigerated trucks.

As a result, fruit is picked early so it will make it to and beyond the shelf and refrigeration depletes some of the strawberries' natural sweetness and flavor. Larger berries are often selected and can carry more water on average. In turn, the fruit is often bland and flat to the bite — regardless if it still has its bright red hue and shine.