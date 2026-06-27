The Santa Monica Spot Where Frank Sinatra's Rat Pack Had A Regular Table, And JFK Hid Away With Marilyn Monroe

While so many old-school L.A. hotspots have closed for good in recent years, one iconic place is still ticking. Chez Jay's has weathered the test of time while making history as a dive bar where everyone from famous Hollywood A-listers to everyday folks is seated at the bar.

Actor Jay Fiondella had roles in over 50 shows and movies, including "Gunsmoke" and the "Lethal Weapon" franchise, but the role he may be best known for is owner of showbiz's favorite dive bar. In 1959, Fiondella bought Dawn Cafe, a maritime-themed restaurant close to the Santa Monica Pier and Route 66, for just $1. Two years before, Frank Sinatra's movie "Pal Joey" was released. In it, there's a restaurant called "Chez Joey." Inspired by the film, Fiondella renamed the former Dawn Cafe Chez Jay.

Fiondella was known for loving the spotlight, and the opening night event was over-the-top, just like him. He hired dancers who brought along an elephant that was photographed eating peanuts at the bar in a now iconic photo. Peanuts became a trademark of Chez Jay, and there are many stories about them, including how Frank Sinatra nicknamed Fiondella "Peanuts" after they shared Chez Jay peanuts at an L.A. Dodgers game.

By the mid-'60s, Chez Jay had cemented itself as one of Old Hollywood stars' favorite restaurants, with many celebrity regulars. Performers like Chet Baker played weekly, and the Rat Pack had regular poker games in a private booth. Rumor has it JFK and Marilyn Monroe met up at Chez Jay.