The Santa Monica Spot Where Frank Sinatra's Rat Pack Had A Regular Table, And JFK Hid Away With Marilyn Monroe
While so many old-school L.A. hotspots have closed for good in recent years, one iconic place is still ticking. Chez Jay's has weathered the test of time while making history as a dive bar where everyone from famous Hollywood A-listers to everyday folks is seated at the bar.
Actor Jay Fiondella had roles in over 50 shows and movies, including "Gunsmoke" and the "Lethal Weapon" franchise, but the role he may be best known for is owner of showbiz's favorite dive bar. In 1959, Fiondella bought Dawn Cafe, a maritime-themed restaurant close to the Santa Monica Pier and Route 66, for just $1. Two years before, Frank Sinatra's movie "Pal Joey" was released. In it, there's a restaurant called "Chez Joey." Inspired by the film, Fiondella renamed the former Dawn Cafe Chez Jay.
Fiondella was known for loving the spotlight, and the opening night event was over-the-top, just like him. He hired dancers who brought along an elephant that was photographed eating peanuts at the bar in a now iconic photo. Peanuts became a trademark of Chez Jay, and there are many stories about them, including how Frank Sinatra nicknamed Fiondella "Peanuts" after they shared Chez Jay peanuts at an L.A. Dodgers game.
By the mid-'60s, Chez Jay had cemented itself as one of Old Hollywood stars' favorite restaurants, with many celebrity regulars. Performers like Chet Baker played weekly, and the Rat Pack had regular poker games in a private booth. Rumor has it JFK and Marilyn Monroe met up at Chez Jay.
Chez Jay hasn't changed much in the past 6 decades
Today, Chez Jay is the perfect mix of dive bar meets classy steakhouse, attracting locals from the neighborhood as well as stars. You might sit elbow to elbow with a tourist from Nebraska, a surfer just off the beach, or a celeb like Channing Tatum or Billy Bob Thornton.
The decor is as eclectic as its patrons. Tables are covered with red and white checkered tablecloths, the ceiling is hung with rainbow-colored string lights, dining areas are peppered with nautical ephemera like a ship's helm and porthole windows, and the walls feature photos of visitors throughout the years. Chez Jay also added an outdoor space called The Backyard in 2019 that offers a breath of fresh air to the established joint.
Patrons can enjoy the kitschy atmosphere while sipping reasonably priced, generously poured cocktails. In fact, Chez Jay is a steakhouse beloved by old Hollywood stars that's still serving up favorites today. Among its most popular menu items are the butter steak, a 10-ounce strip steak topped with herbed butter, clam chowder, wedge salad, filet with horseradish, and sticky toffee pudding.
Chez Jay's current co-owner, Michael Anderson, came on board as a manager in the 1980s and bought into the restaurant in 2000. When Fiondella died in 2008, his children remained partners with Anderson until 2019 before selling to Anderson's son, Chris. Ownership may have changed, but one thing at Chez Jay remains the same: absolutely no paparazzi allowed — the reason so little evidence of famous guests exists.