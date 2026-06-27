Are San Marzano Tomatoes Worth It — Or Just Regular Canned Tomatoes In Disguise?

One of the great joys of food is discovering new versions of a familiar favorite. There are over 7,500 types of apples in the world, and more than 10,000 varieties of tomatoes. You can find cherry tomatoes in salads, Roma tomatoes in pasta sauces, and beefsteak tomatoes on sandwiches. When it comes to cooking, especially sauces and pasta, San Marzano tomatoes are considered the peak of the tomato world. Some even call them the Ferrari of canned tomatoes.

San Marzano isn't just a type of tomato; it's a region in Italy where the tomatoes are traditionally grown. Volcanic soil near Mount Vesuvius provides a rare and nutrient-rich environment that helps make true San Marzanos sweeter, more flavorful, and less acidic than many other varieties. They also have firm flesh and fewer seeds, which allow them to retain some body when they cook rather than turning to mush, making them ideal for sauces.

A can of Cento brand certified San Marzano whole tomatoes costs about $5 at Walmart. A can of Great Value brand regular whole tomatoes is about $1.50 for the same size. San Marzano tomatoes definitely come at a premium. The question of whether San Marzano tomatoes are better or worth the price becomes complicated when we refer back to that 10,000 number. San Marzano tomatoes are definitely sweeter, juicier, and more flavorful than some tomatoes, but not all, so you may prefer another variety. Even experts acknowledge that there are many other tomatoes that taste as good or better. And not every San Marzano tomato is a certified San Marzano tomato.