The best known names in cast iron are probably Lodge and Smithey Ironware, so it surprised us when a recent Consumer Reports product rating guide for cast iron frying pans put another company on top. Butter Pat's Joan Cast Iron frying pan earned the highest spot.

Consumer Reports provides unbiased reviews based on rigorous testing, helping consumers make informed decisions on the products that they choose. Its expert lab results gave the Joan frying pan a high overall score based on baking and searing trials, cooking evenness, and ease of cleaning. Cooking evenness was deemed to be very good, and both searing and baking were rated excellent. Consumer Reports judged the pan based on baking cornbread, which they said was evenly-baked with good moisture, rise, and a golden hue, and on searing a New York strip steak.

However, there's just one problem. The Joan pan under the Butter Pat label is no longer available. That's because the company was acquired by gear brand Yeti in 2024, and Yeti remade the pan under its own label. The Butter Pat company, founded in 2013 in Pennsylvania (later moving to Maryland), made a point of creating superior cast iron pans, which was why the original pan retailed at $345. The good news is that Yeti figured out a way of scaling production using the same techniques yet lowering prices using a foundry in Wisconsin, and you can get a lookalike 12-inch Yeti pan for $250, that is considered to be as good as the Butter Pat ones. If you're wondering about investing, make sure you read up on some facts you should know about cast iron before diving in.