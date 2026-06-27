Why Fans Think Chick-Fil-A Chicken Sandwiches Aren't Always The Same Size

If there's one thing fast food customers love to share online, it's pointing out inconsistencies at the chains they regularly visit. (They also love sharing ordering hacks and unwritten rules.) Fans of Chick-fil-A are taking the complaint side to a whole new level — we're talking spreadsheets, photo comparisons, and food scales. Reddit users have doubled down on proving that the chicken sandwiches at Chick-fil-A are not always the exact same size, with some pointing to an ongoing shrinkflation issue. "Just went to our local store and got the collectors cup and a deluxe meal as norm but noticed the sandwich itself seemed about an ⅛ to a ¼ smaller particularly the size of the buns themselves which then translated to the chicken pattie," one Redditor noted.

Others point to inconsistencies that can make a customer feel shortchanged. On a Reddit thread showing three separate cooked chicken filets weighing at either 75 or 76 grams, one commenter jumped right in: "Chick-fil-A kitchen manager here. Our training tells us a chicken filet must weigh 3.3 ounces [(93 grams)] or more and the filet has to come out at 3 different points from the bread." A separate thread showed filets weighing between 78 and 85 grams. "You should talk to the restaurant about this tbh. I manage one and we'd be pretty upset at this too." Some employees also poked holes into the theory that smaller patties are intentional. "Been working at CFA for a while now and the standards have never changed. But it's really just up to how well-trained the person who makes your sandwich is — or how much they care," insisted one Redditor.