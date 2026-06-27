Got Embalming Fluid? The Toxic Chemical Once Added To Milk Before It Was Banned

Milk has been a hot topic lately. Some people have been reaching for raw milk, believing pasteurization kills beneficial properties. Meanwhile, prominent food scientist John A Lucey states in a PubMed Central article that there are no nutritional advantages in raw milk. The U.S. goverment's Centers for Disease Control also warns that pasteurization is crucial for ridding milk of possible bacteria and contamination — without it, milk can cause serious illness.

This isn't the first time milk has been in the spotlight for concerns around what's in it or not. Humans have been drinking milk for thousands of years. It's long been a hearty, nutritional beverage people could access from their own animals, which evolved into a commercialized industry. With that comes a history of additives going into milk for various reasons. One of the most notable — and alarming — examples? Formaldehyde, aka embalming fluid.

That's right, the same chemical morticians use to preserve the bodies of those who have passed on was also used to preserve milk in the late 19th century. It slowed spoilage, and even had a subtly sweet taste. Nowadays, formaldehyde is in some cleaning products, glues, paints, and building materials. Regulations limiting formaldehyde have formed to keep levels low and create more sustainable materials to use in your home, as consistent exposure to it can cause skin, eyes, nose, and throat irritation and even cancer long-term. But in the 1800s, exposure was unregulated, unknown to most consumers, and incredibly unsafe, often causing illness.