Do Fast Food Sauce Packets Expire? Here's What To Know Before You Hoard Them

Fast food sauce packets are the loose change of food. Stashed in your car, a kitchen drawer, the bottom of a purse, or swallowed by the couch, their value is ostensibly small — until you need one. Just like a handful of coins can mean your kid gets an ice cream on a hot day, a handy hoard of petite packets can save you from the letdown of ketchup-less fries or a mustard-free corn dog. But before you stockpile this convenient commodity you should know that, with just a few exceptions, these condiments do, in fact, go bad.

Because these fast food flavor favors usually don't have expiration dates on them, many people assume they keep for eternity. But it's not that the expiry info doesn't exist, it's just marked on the manufacturer boxes they come in rather than the individual packs. So unless you work on that side of the counter, you're on your own, especially since the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) offers no sauce pack recommendations regarding use-by date, since the information will be on the bulk box.

Let's cover the few exceptions first. Due mainly to its high sugar and low moisture content, honey doesn't expire (ditto on sugar and salt packets). For the rest, it largely depends on their ingredients, which usually aren't listed on the individual packaging either. If you're starting to think these packets sort of live in no man's land, you're not wrong. Luckily, there are some general rules of thumb you can follow to consume single-serving sauces safely, adding to your knowledge of how long condiments last.