Is It Always Okay To Ask For Leftovers To Go At Upscale Restaurants?
When you're eating out at a casual dining spot like Chili's or Outback Steakhouse, you probably have no issue asking for a to-go box for those leftover onion rings or uneaten half burger. On the other hand, if you're at a more upscale restaurant, say one with white tablecloths and a waiter who comes to scrape the crumbs off your table after every course, you might be more hesitant to ask for those leftovers to go. We spoke to Nikesha Tannehill Tyson, etiquette expert, author, and founder of The Swann School of Protocol — Shreveport, about this exact dilemma, and her advice was resoundingly positive.
"Let's avoid waste," Tyson says, "Taking the food home is absolutely appropriate." Let's face it, even if you sit down hungry as a horse, you might get halfway through that beef Wellington with truffle mashed potatoes and realise that your eyes were bigger than your stomach — but that doesn't mean the uneaten half of your meal needs to go to waste. So, yes, even if you're at one of our 40 favorite Michelin-star restaurants in the U.S., Tyson says it's absolutely okay to take home your leftovers. She says, "In fine-dining establishments, the server will often remove the plated food from the table, take to a prep station or to the kitchen to package it for you."
Taking leftovers home from fancy restaurants is fine in the right circumstance
While in general, requesting leftovers at an upscale restaurant isn't an issue, Tyson warns that it may be less acceptable in certain situations. "When the fine-dining experience is private or hosted, take cues from the host," she advises, continuing that being aware of one's surroundings can be important because "the food served is a curated experience." Another time for caution would be at business meals. She says, "During a business meal at an upscale restaurant, the focus is on conversation and relationship rather than the meal." Asking for leftovers to be packaged up in that scenario may welll be distracting.
Overall, Tyson urges readers to, "Forgo the requests for packaging the food if it could be a distraction or change the tone of the interaction." She also points out that even when asking for leftovers at an upscale restaurant is acceptable, there are still certain items readers shouldn't ask for. "It would not be uncouth, but rather impractical to request packaging for sauces, garnishes, or a small bite of food," Tyson says, noting that palate cleansers (even the absolute best palate cleansers for cheese boards) should also not be taken to-go, either. If you're interested in reading more about what to do and not to do in certain restaurants, read our article about some unspoken etiquette rules at fancy restaurants.