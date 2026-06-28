Is It Always Okay To Ask For Leftovers To Go At Upscale Restaurants?

When you're eating out at a casual dining spot like Chili's or Outback Steakhouse, you probably have no issue asking for a to-go box for those leftover onion rings or uneaten half burger. On the other hand, if you're at a more upscale restaurant, say one with white tablecloths and a waiter who comes to scrape the crumbs off your table after every course, you might be more hesitant to ask for those leftovers to go. We spoke to Nikesha Tannehill Tyson, etiquette expert, author, and founder of The Swann School of Protocol — Shreveport, about this exact dilemma, and her advice was resoundingly positive.

"Let's avoid waste," Tyson says, "Taking the food home is absolutely appropriate." Let's face it, even if you sit down hungry as a horse, you might get halfway through that beef Wellington with truffle mashed potatoes and realise that your eyes were bigger than your stomach — but that doesn't mean the uneaten half of your meal needs to go to waste. So, yes, even if you're at one of our 40 favorite Michelin-star restaurants in the U.S., Tyson says it's absolutely okay to take home your leftovers. She says, "In fine-dining establishments, the server will often remove the plated food from the table, take to a prep station or to the kitchen to package it for you."