Think Twice Before Buying Whole Foods' Take On This Italian Cake

Strong coffee, creamy mascarpone, fluffy sponge cake — you would think it's hard to go wrong with this classic Italian dessert. As it turns out, there are many mistakes one can make with a tiramisu, and a great example of this is Whole Foods' take on the popular Italian cake. Tasting Table ran a taste test on popular cake slices sold at one of America's biggest supermarket chains, the tiramisu from Whole Foods sat firmly in the skip category when we wrote about seven Whole Foods cake slices to buy and six to skip.

"Part of what makes a tiramisu delicious is the layers of flavors and textures," our writer noted, adding that the Whole Foods version had none of that. "It was so, so bitter — like you had just spilled your coffee on a cake. There was no milky sweetness from the mascarpone because there was no mascarpone at all. Instead, there was a whipped cream-like filling, which kept things very mushy on the texture front."

The ingredients list on the box does mention mascarpone (as well as something simply called "bioengineered food ingredient"), there clearly wasn't enough of it in there to register on the taste buds. "Anyone who knows about the original tiramisu recipe knows that mascarpone is heavily featured. In this recipe, there was no tangy cheese or notes of cocoa, just bitter coffee and airy whip," they wrote.