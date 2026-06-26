The Best-Selling American Whiskey Isn't Jack Daniel's Or Maker's Mark

Ask someone to name a whiskey — any whiskey — and the odds are good they'll say Jack Daniel's or Maker's Mark. Jack owns the well drink while Maker's and its immediately recognizable red wax tip owns the shelf aesthetic. They're two of the most culturally embedded spirits brands in the country, but neither is the best-selling whiskey.

According to Drinks International's Brands Report 2026, the answer is Michter's is at the top for the third year running. The annual report polls bar owners and head bartenders at the world's top venues, who submit hard sales data ranking their three best-selling products per category. A full quarter of respondents named Michter's their top American whiskey. Impressive, given that most people outside the whiskey world have limited knowledge of the brand.

On top of the sales crown, Michter's has been named the World's Most Admired Whiskey for three years running, a separate honor voted on by bartenders and spirits experts that tracks reputation rather than raw sales. Winning both simultaneously is the kind of thing that separates a hot brand from a dominant one.