The Best-Selling American Whiskey Isn't Jack Daniel's Or Maker's Mark
Ask someone to name a whiskey — any whiskey — and the odds are good they'll say Jack Daniel's or Maker's Mark. Jack owns the well drink while Maker's and its immediately recognizable red wax tip owns the shelf aesthetic. They're two of the most culturally embedded spirits brands in the country, but neither is the best-selling whiskey.
According to Drinks International's Brands Report 2026, the answer is Michter's is at the top for the third year running. The annual report polls bar owners and head bartenders at the world's top venues, who submit hard sales data ranking their three best-selling products per category. A full quarter of respondents named Michter's their top American whiskey. Impressive, given that most people outside the whiskey world have limited knowledge of the brand.
On top of the sales crown, Michter's has been named the World's Most Admired Whiskey for three years running, a separate honor voted on by bartenders and spirits experts that tracks reputation rather than raw sales. Winning both simultaneously is the kind of thing that separates a hot brand from a dominant one.
Michter's 101
Michter's can trace its roots back to 1753, when John Shenk, a Swiss Mennonite farmer, opened a distillery in Schaefferstown, Pennsylvania. Over the next two centuries it passed through multiple owners and operated for a long stretch as Bomberger's, before Lou Forman rebranded it in the 1950s — combining his sons' names, Michael and Peter, to get Michter's. The brand went bankrupt in 1989, and it took Joseph Magliocco and Richard Newman to pull it back from the brink in the 1990s, this time replanting it in Kentucky, where it remains today.
You can glean a lot about Michter's popularity by looking at its production side. Instead of entering new makes at 125 proof (which is the industry's standard), Michter's barrels at 103 to encourage more wood essence extraction. Batches are capped at 20 barrels, keeping quality control tight. The result is a house style that's fruit-forward and oak-rich — consistent enough across releases that bartenders can anchor a cocktail program around it without second-guessing whether the next bottle will taste like the last one. In the spirits world, that kind of reliability is rarer than it sounds.
Other familiar faces on the list
The top spot aside, the 2026 ranking is more evolution than revolution. Kentucky straight bourbon fills most of the list, with Jack Daniel's the only brand flying a different regional flag — Tennessee. Old Forester is the one new face, bumping Jim Beam out of the top 10, while the other nine brands are essentially where they were 12 months ago.
Seven of the top 10 brands sell more than a million cases annually, which isn't a coincidence: High-volume bars need reliable supply to keep classics like the Old Fashioned, Whiskey Sour, Boulevardier, Sazerac, and Manhattan flowing. Michter's doesn't operate at that scale, which makes its grip on the number one spot all the more striking against heavyweights like Four Roses (about 130,000 barrels a year) and Buffalo Trace (500,000).
Drinks International also tracks a trending list — brands with bartender momentum that haven't yet converted to top sales figures. The pattern is consistent: Trending brands become bestselling brands. It's the same road Michter's traveled to get to the top, which means this year's most exciting names are probably already in motion and may very well appear in next year's report.