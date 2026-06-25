What Does Costco Do With Unsold Appliances?

Ever found yourself wandering through the appliance section at Costco and wondering what happens to all of those fridges, ovens, and washing machines if nobody buys them? Sure, there are frequent clearance sales with some great deals to be had on big-ticket items, but that doesn't guarantee all of the stock will be cleared. And what about customer returns or damaged goods that can't go back on the shop floor?

Like most major retailers, Costco needs a way of dealing with inventory it can't sell to make space for newer stock. While Costco's financials will certainly allow for some losses due to unsold stock, that doesn't mean the company won't try to recoup some of its losses. To do this, it often moves unsold appliances through liquidation channels. Liquidation is essentially the process of selling off unwanted inventory at a reduced price. For Costco, this typically means auctioning off appliances in bulk through liquidation marketplaces. Rather than relying on individual shoppers to buy up every single discounted dishwasher, these appliances are bought up by businesses – often dedicated resellers who aim to make a profit from their investment.

However, the quality of the stock bought through liquidation sales can vary greatly, especially from a company like Costco that's known for its generous return policy. That liquidated stock might consist of mint-condition appliances that simply failed to sell before a new model was released, or may consist of "pre-loved" units that need complete refurbishing before they're suitable for resale. Ultimately, that's the risk liquidation resellers take in their line of work.