The One Reese's Peanut Butter Cup Flavor You'll Want To Enjoy Slightly Melted

Reese's is now much more than its original flavor. The classic combo of peanut butter and chocolate has been spruced up with variations. A Tasting Table writer tried nine Reese's Peanut Butter Cup flavors and ranked them, concluding that the Chocolate Lava is one that calls for a quick hack for optimization.

Though lovers of chocolate lava cake may quickly anticipate a moist, gooey middle layer made in a peanut butter cup form, our writer found that this particular flavor promises more than what it delivers. While the presence of an added chocolaty layer inside the cup is subtle, it takes a true Reese's lover to note the flavor difference between a normal Reese's Cup and this special flavor. "Not for me. It reduced the amount of peanut butter to add what, to me, just tasted like room temperature Hershey's syrup," wrote one sampler on Reddit. "Basically, it's just a Reese's Cup, but then it has that like really thick chocolate that you sometimes see on like fudge or something, and I'm not a fan of it," added another. Letting the candy melt, however, softens this added filling into something that is closer to the gooey treat the treat is named for. With this melted effect, the concept works, and the chocolate lava flavor can step into the spotlight.