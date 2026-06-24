Next Time You Make Spaghetti, Try It Mexican Green Style For A Creamy, Dreamy Kick
Spaghetti is a comfort food for many. The familiar, squishy noodles, paired with a tart and sweet tomato sauce, are perfect when you're craving something homey. However, eating spaghetti and tomato sauce — with or without meatballs — isn't the only way to enjoy this pasta shape. For a spin on classic spaghetti, add Mexican spaghetti to your menu for the week — if you're familiar with the flavors of creamy salsa verde, you are bound to love it.
The Mexican-style, green spaghetti sauce is easy to make and comes together in no time at all, so long as you have a blender, making it the perfect meal for busy weeknights. Start with charred poblano peppers, which you'll need to steam in a bag and remove the seeds from before plopping into a high-powered blender with raw white onion, cilantro, garlic cloves, chicken bouillon, sour cream, milk, and cream cheese.
If you want a thinner sauce, strain it before you add it to a saucepan to bring it to temperature and mix it with your noodles. The result will be a smoky, spicy sauce that is excellent topped with a bit of melty mozzarella or cotija cheese.
How to upgrade Mexican spaghetti
This is an excellent pasta recipe that can be served as a main or a side, depending on what else you're serving. When deciding how to pair it, think of foods that go well with the piquant and toasty notes of salsa verde, like grilled chicken or chicken milanesa. Plus, it's easy to customize. If you love a spicier dish, try adding serrano peppers to your sauce, or look for any type of pepper that will set your mouth on fire. You could also make it plant-based by swapping out the dairy products for vegan alternatives. If you want to save time, you could also buy store-bought salsa verde and add your own creamy elements.
One thing that we love about Mexican spaghetti, specifically the poblanos, is that you can use almost any kitchen appliance you have to char them. You really want to develop their smoky flavor. Pop them on a gas stove or grill, or broil them on a foil-lined baking sheet, and you will get the same result.