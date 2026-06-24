Next Time You Make Spaghetti, Try It Mexican Green Style For A Creamy, Dreamy Kick

Spaghetti is a comfort food for many. The familiar, squishy noodles, paired with a tart and sweet tomato sauce, are perfect when you're craving something homey. However, eating spaghetti and tomato sauce — with or without meatballs — isn't the only way to enjoy this pasta shape. For a spin on classic spaghetti, add Mexican spaghetti to your menu for the week — if you're familiar with the flavors of creamy salsa verde, you are bound to love it.

The Mexican-style, green spaghetti sauce is easy to make and comes together in no time at all, so long as you have a blender, making it the perfect meal for busy weeknights. Start with charred poblano peppers, which you'll need to steam in a bag and remove the seeds from before plopping into a high-powered blender with raw white onion, cilantro, garlic cloves, chicken bouillon, sour cream, milk, and cream cheese.

If you want a thinner sauce, strain it before you add it to a saucepan to bring it to temperature and mix it with your noodles. The result will be a smoky, spicy sauce that is excellent topped with a bit of melty mozzarella or cotija cheese.