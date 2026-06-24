Some Brave People Eat This Shellfish Relative That Raids Your Backyard At Night

Every year the pressure mounts to find more sustainable ways to farm, produce, and consume food. According to the Environmental Protection Agency, in 2022, agriculture in the United States accounted for 9.4% of the country's greenhouse gas emissions, whether that's gas coming from manure, or from ... digestively active ... cows. In the last few years, traction has been gaining on a protein alternative that's nutrient-dense and has a far lighter impact on the planet. What's more, it's right in your backyard — literally, eating your spinach. The solution is the humble cricket. Yep, the insect.

The truth is, you don't actually have to be brave at all to enjoy these, with the insects being reconstituted into protein powders (also called acheta powder), or even protein-rich flours for making breads or crackers. Cricket flour is tasty, with a mild nutty, earthy flavor, and a versatile alternative source of protein for smoothies, baking, or mixed into coffee, soup, eggs, and other foods. It's also rich in vitamins, carbohydrates, mineral salts, lipids (fats), and another red-hot buzzword: fiber.