This Unconventional Flour Is Richer In Protein Than Meat Or Eggs

With an ever-expanding population worldwide and factors like climate change affecting our ability to produce enough food to feed the world, it's no surprise that people are seeking alternative ways to provide sustenance for a global population. Some scientists look to the future with advances like lab-grown meat, while other researchers seek alternatives inspired by ancient cultures around the world, specifically in insects. Cricket flour, also known as cricket powder and acheta powder, is a wonderful source of protein.

Cricket flour is made up of finely ground crickets, using the entire insect. Cricket bodies are made up of roughly 65% protein, and their exoskeletons contain an insoluble fiber that can aid in digestion, compared to whey proteins, which some people have a difficult time digesting. If you're worried about texture or taste, don't be: The crickets are finely ground and have a neutral taste with slight notes of nuttiness.

A 10-gram serving of Thailand Unique's Cricket Powder, which is made of 100% cricket, has 7 grams of protein. Meanwhile, the same serving size of chicken breast has about 3 grams of protein. Similarly, 10 grams of ground beef contains 3 grams of protein and 10 grams of eggs have about 1.5 grams of protein, far less than the cricket flour. Cricket flour also contains B vitamins and other micronutrients, as well as healthy fats.