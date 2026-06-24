Using 3 Simple Ingredients Makes Rice Outshine The Main Course
For all of its irreplaceable qualities, rice somehow still remains in the background. It's probably one of the last things we lay eyes on at the dining table, right after we have admired all the fatty meats and vibrant veggies. Still, there are ways to add more flavors to white rice that let it outshine even the most impressive main courses, and Middle Eastern cuisine knows this all too well. Take roz bil shareya, for example, an Egyptian rice dish that brings this ingredient fully into the spotlight, with a little help from short vermicelli, ghee (Indian clarified butter), and a broth.
Also known as vermicelli rice (not to be confused with rice vermicelli, a type of Asian rice noodle), roz bil shareya is a staple part of many meals across Egypt, Lebanon, and other Middle Eastern countries. The cooking process starts with toasting the vermicelli with ghee. This crucial step will give it that nutty, buttery aroma that sets this rice dish apart from everything else. Then, add the rice and broth, and cook for about 20 minutes until you've got a steaming hot pot of vermicelli rice.
Most often, this dish uses Egyptian rice, although basmati is also acceptable. Don't forget to rinse it properly beforehand to remove excess starch and ensure a fluffy, clump-free texture later on. As for the vermicelli, the Middle Eastern variety is usually short strands that are about two inches long. Alternatively, you can simply use angel hair pasta and break it into tiny pieces.
A memorable way to complete the meal
Roz bil shareya is an Egyptian meal's secret to understated greatness. Hidden within the grains is a toasty hint of nuttiness, complemented by the broth-absorbed rice's savory depth and the ghee's buttery richness. There's also a textural medley playing along in the background as those flavors sing, in which fluffy, tender rice mingles with slightly chewy-crisp vermicelli strands. Subtle yet far beyond what you'd typically expect, roz bil shareya makes an outstanding side dish.
A little adjustment, and you might be able to transform the dish even further. Other than ghee, consider also toasting the vermicelli with aromatics such as garlic and onions, along with Middle Eastern herbs and spices for extra fragrance laced into every grain. Bulking up the dish, you'd only need a handful of chickpeas or lentils thrown into the pot. Vegetables are just as good, with carrots, tomatoes, eggplants, potatoes, etc., all being great options. For those who want some sweetness as well, dried fruits never disappoint.
With those flavors and ingredients, roz bil shareya is marvelous alongside so many Middle Eastern meat dishes. Pair it with a stew or tenderly braised meat, and you're bound to have unparalleled comfort on the dining table. Much like any other grain dish, you can also enjoy it with a hearty soup or ladle luscious sauces over it, then complete it with a protein. Kebabs, or grilled dishes in general, are a top pick for an easy, flavor-packed meal. And if you typically find yourself with a few meatballs (or kofta) in the pan, there's no better company for them than this dish.