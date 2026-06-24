Using 3 Simple Ingredients Makes Rice Outshine The Main Course

For all of its irreplaceable qualities, rice somehow still remains in the background. It's probably one of the last things we lay eyes on at the dining table, right after we have admired all the fatty meats and vibrant veggies. Still, there are ways to add more flavors to white rice that let it outshine even the most impressive main courses, and Middle Eastern cuisine knows this all too well. Take roz bil shareya, for example, an Egyptian rice dish that brings this ingredient fully into the spotlight, with a little help from short vermicelli, ghee (Indian clarified butter), and a broth.

Also known as vermicelli rice (not to be confused with rice vermicelli, a type of Asian rice noodle), roz bil shareya is a staple part of many meals across Egypt, Lebanon, and other Middle Eastern countries. The cooking process starts with toasting the vermicelli with ghee. This crucial step will give it that nutty, buttery aroma that sets this rice dish apart from everything else. Then, add the rice and broth, and cook for about 20 minutes until you've got a steaming hot pot of vermicelli rice.

Most often, this dish uses Egyptian rice, although basmati is also acceptable. Don't forget to rinse it properly beforehand to remove excess starch and ensure a fluffy, clump-free texture later on. As for the vermicelli, the Middle Eastern variety is usually short strands that are about two inches long. Alternatively, you can simply use angel hair pasta and break it into tiny pieces.