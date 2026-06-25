11 Espresso Martini Mixes, Ranked

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In case you missed it, espresso martinis are having a moment — like, a big moment. They're all I hear anyone talking about nowadays! I certainly can't blame enthusiasts. The drink has been my cocktail of choice since I turned 21, so I'm happy it's getting a little more time in the limelight, with bartenders everywhere coming up with their own creative spins on the drink.

I absolutely love sidling up to a bar and handing over a pretty penny to quench my ever-present espresso martini thirst, but it's admittedly not the most economical way to satisfy a craving. As I've already reviewed several pre-made espresso martinis, the thought occurred to me: Why not test out some mixes as well? That way, I can adjust the amount of alcohol in each martini, which definitely makes hosting easier.

So, the mission of this piece was to uncover the best espresso martini mix on the market — and, because "best" is too subjective in the food world, I'm compelled to give you an idea of my own preferences first. I like my espresso martinis to be strong on the espresso (obviously), with a hint of chocolate and a very gentle sweetness. One thing that turned me off from a lot of the following mixes was that they're far too saccharine for my taste, so my ranking largely put the sweeter mixes at the bottom and the less sweet mixes at the top. Do with that what you will — if you prefer your espresso martini to also satisfy a sugar craving, shop the options toward the bottom of my list. And with that, let's taste some espresso martinis!

Some recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.