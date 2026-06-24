The Company Behind Both Hungry Jack And Idaho Spuds Instant Potatoes

Instant mashed potatoes get a lot of flak, but they're a lifesaver in many last-minute dinner solutions. Hungry Jack and Idaho Spuds are two of the most commonly known brands, so it makes sense that most grocery shoppers think of them as competitors. But surprisingly, both brands are connected to the same company: Basic American Foods (BAF), one of the largest producers of dehydrated potato products in North America.

The name is a wee bit ironic, considering the brand focuses on such a humble, and yes, basic food like potatoes. But the company's roots go back to 1933, when two brothers set up a dehydration processing plant in Northern California. In the 1950s, they expanded to Idaho, the state literally known as the "Land of Famous Potatoes." It certainly helped BAF quickly become a pioneer in dehydrated potato technology, helping popularize the now-ubiquitous pantry staple you should always keep on hand. Today, the company dominates the North American market because they manufacture a variety of potato-based products for both foodservice and retail customers. If you've ever chowed down on a potato-based dish at a fast casual restaurant, school, hospital, or military facility, you've likely had one of BAF's products.

For years, BAF only manufactured and handled the production for Hungry Jack and Idaho Spuds, but the J.M. Smucker Company owned the brands. Yes, the same brand that runs the world's largest peanut butter factory. But in 2010, Smucker announced they were selling its potato brands to BAF so it could focus more on breakfast products.